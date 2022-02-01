HOTLE: Be ready for the future

I learned the folly of the statement “never do today what you can put off until tomorrow” the day before the COVID-19 lockdown in Iowa.

I remember the day well. On that day in March 2019 I and a friend went to Southpark Mall in Moline. I had not been to that mall in several years and was looking forward to going. That morning I was faced with a choice. I could go to the mall or I could find a place to get a somewhat needed haircut.

“I'll just get a haircut later this week,” I decided. “What could possibly happen that could keep me from doing that?”

Well, check out my COVID 'do in the photo that is being run with this column. Normally I don’t let my hair get much longer than about half an inch. As it happens Southpark was a weird experience – as though there was another shoe waiting to fall. It fell later that night when Illinois announced it was closing. I live close to Hy-Vee on Highway 61 and I sat there all night on my balcony and watched as cars from Illinois filled the parking lot with people hoping to stock up on items they were lacking.