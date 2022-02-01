HOTLE: Be ready for the future

I learned the folly of the statement “never do today what you can put off until tomorrow” the day before the COVID-19 lockdown in Iowa.
I remember the day well. On that day in March 2019 I and a friend went to Southpark Mall in Moline. I had not been to that mall in several years and was looking forward to going. That morning I was faced with a choice. I could go to the mall or I could find a place to get a somewhat needed haircut.
“I'll just get a haircut later this week,” I decided. “What could possibly happen that could keep me from doing that?”
Well, check out my COVID 'do in the photo that is being run with this column. Normally I don’t let my hair get much longer than about half an inch. As it happens Southpark was a weird experience – as though there was another shoe waiting to fall. It fell later that night when Illinois announced it was closing. I live close to Hy-Vee on Highway 61 and I sat there all night on my balcony and watched as cars from Illinois filled the parking lot with people hoping to stock up on items they were lacking.
Flash forward to January 2022. For some reason, it hasn’t been greatly reported on in this country, but in Canada, there is a huge protest against COVID vaccine mandates from the government. Dubbed ‘The Freedom Convoy,” Canadian truckers rode en mass to Ottawa, Canada’s capital, to protest the requirement for Canadian and U.S. truckers crossing the borders to be vaccinated. I’ve seen reports of thousands of truckers jamming the streets of Ottawa, as well as polls showing up to 78 percent of Canadian support the protest. Of course, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has labeled them a “fringe minority” and Canadian anti-hate organizations have labeled them “far-right groups.” There’s something you don’t see every day.
Why do I bring this up? Anyone who knows me will say that I tend to leave it up to the individual to make their own decisions about the morality of government COVID mandates. Well, there are many in the United States who support the Freedom Convoy and would like to see something similar happen in this country. We’ve already been having supply chain problems in this country since about the middle of last year.
For those who don’t know, most grocery stores have only about a three-day supply of goods. Simply, they wouldn’t have enough room for more than that. Living close to a grocery store, I can tell you that there are plenty of trucks that are in and out of that lot delivering things. I can’t recall the last time that I woke up in the morning and hadn’t heard a truck at the store. Long story short – just about everything bought at local stores has been on a truck at some point as part of the process to deliver it to the area.
Since that first day of the lockdown, I have become a fanatic about having some extra supplies set aside. As it turned out the grocery stores were well supplied throughout the closure, but there were some very real concerns that they wouldn’t. Kudos to the grocery store personnel in the area who worked so hard when everyone else was staying home to make sure we all got food. You guys are truly essential personnel.
If a truckers protest does come to the United States, I’m worried it could slow the supply chain down more than it already is. It definitely wouldn’t hurt for people to have some extra supplies on hand just in case shipments start slowing down. Whatever people’s feelings are about government mandates – they still have to eat.
It may also be a good time to get to know some local food providers a little better. A quick check of the Muscatine Farmers Market Facebook may show some alternatives to getting fresh food. Although, this is the beginning of February and I doubt there will be much produced this early in the year.
The point is that in many ways we are living through COVID and are living in interesting times. We are seeing many things happen in society, even one of which in the past would have defined a generation. We do need to make sure that we are ready for whatever comes next.