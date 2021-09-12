HOTLE: Be ready for the unexpected

It has been a beautiful summer.
With 2020 still fresh in people’s minds, the mild (for the most part) summer air, the events going along with the reopening of the state, and the optimistic look to the future are all welcome features of an Iowa summer. Still, all good things must come to an end. With the days getting shorter and the mornings getting colder, fall and winter are on their way.
September is traditionally National Preparedness Month. It is a month in which Americans are encouraged to be ready for a disaster or an emergency. Just coming off the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, it is a good time to give some thought to what we can do to be ready when, not if, the balloon goes up again.
Of course, the majority of emergencies and disasters we face do not hold a candle to Sept. 11. Most are just the things that come along and threaten to ruin your day. Some are worse. A former Army Special Forces officer once told me that we need to prepare for the things which are likely to go wrong. Don’t worry about the zombie apocalypse. Worry about power outages, or car troubles.
When I was living in Washington County the emergency management coordinator commented I would panic if I knew what was transported on the local rail lines. She also said she was not allowed to tell me and I was never able to laugh that information out of her. That does get the more paranoid side of your brain working.
How do you deal with that? Simple. When I am visiting different areas, I always stop by local motels and pick up business cards. I do have a bag that is always packed with emergency supplies like a change of clothes, a warm coat, an old but still serviceable laptop computer, and some power bars. Just imagine that in the latest episode of ‘Doomsday Preppers.’ An emergency happens where you are required to leave your home for several days. You get into a folder of business cards and hop on your cell phone — “Yes, I need to reserve a room at your hotel. I’ll be there in about an hour. I’ll be staying a few days. I’ll have to let you know later exactly how long I will be there. While I have you on the phone, let’s get my room service order started …” Anticlimactic, but very good for the survivor.
Don’t forget to check on you first aid kit — you do have a first aid kit, right? How about fire extinguishers? Smoke detectors?
A quick word here: I visited Cedar Rapids about 12 days after the derecho hit last year, and the area still looked as if a bomb had hit. Power was still off in many areas. I spoke with a family who lived on the top floor of an apartment complex whose roof had been torn off during the storm. They had no power, no food and no place else to go.
With winter, the season of ice storms and power outages, on the way it is a wonderful time to look over preparedness. No, that doesn’t mean get a case of ARs and an underground bunker. It means check your flashlights and camping lanterns to make sure the batteries still work. I keep a small flashlight on a nail right next to my front door, so if I get home and the power is out I can use it to find my way around. What was that? You would just use the flashlight in your cell phone? Don’t you think you should save that power just in case? Do you have a heat source in case power is off for several days? (mine is a Little Buddy propane heater and enough propane cans to heat my apartment for a week.) Having a two-week supply of food on hand is a great idea.
Don’t forget your car. Do you have a jack, a lug wrench and a spare tire? Do you always have a cell phone that you can use to call for a tow? TracPhones are cheap and there are worse ideas than keeping one in a car. Does the car have warm clothing in case of a breakdown during a blizzard? Hand warmers are wonderful for keeping you warm if you put them inside a coat.
More information on preparedness is available from the government at www.ready.gov. Probably the most important thing to do is actually take the time to consider what can go wrong and what you can do about it. These are very good things to know ahead of time. An old saying is "when you see a tornado coming over the hill, it is not the time to figure out what to do if a tornado hits."