HOTLE: Be ready for the unexpected

How do you deal with that? Simple. When I am visiting different areas, I always stop by local motels and pick up business cards. I do have a bag that is always packed with emergency supplies like a change of clothes, a warm coat, an old but still serviceable laptop computer, and some power bars. Just imagine that in the latest episode of ‘Doomsday Preppers.’ An emergency happens where you are required to leave your home for several days. You get into a folder of business cards and hop on your cell phone — “Yes, I need to reserve a room at your hotel. I’ll be there in about an hour. I’ll be staying a few days. I’ll have to let you know later exactly how long I will be there. While I have you on the phone, let’s get my room service order started …” Anticlimactic, but very good for the survivor.

Don’t forget to check on you first aid kit — you do have a first aid kit, right? How about fire extinguishers? Smoke detectors?

A quick word here: I visited Cedar Rapids about 12 days after the derecho hit last year, and the area still looked as if a bomb had hit. Power was still off in many areas. I spoke with a family who lived on the top floor of an apartment complex whose roof had been torn off during the storm. They had no power, no food and no place else to go.