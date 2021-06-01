HOTLE: Be responsible with fireworks

Well, we would never be able to do that if we tried.
It was the summer between my freshman and sophomore high school years and I had gotten together with a few friends to celebrate the coming Fourth of July holiday by, of course, seeing what kind of damage we could cause with fireworks. We were in a wooded area next to one of my friends’ houses and having a grand old time putting firecrackers in the whistle holes of throwing stars (it was the mid-1980s), lighting them and watching the explosion when the star hit its target. (DON’T DO THIS!) While fireworks were illegal in Illinois, it was common for someone to travel to Missouri and bring back a load of fireworks. For the most part, as long as we weren’t bothering anyone, the police didn’t mind a few kids out having some old-fashioned fun.
A friend of mine lit a firework and threw it without checking to see if the area he was throwing into was clear. The firecracker bounced off some brush, fell back and went inside my shoe. I jumped trying to get my shoe off before the firework went off. I did not succeed, and there was a loud BANG from the inside of my shoe. I was lucky. It scared me more than it hurt. My foot is still attached, although I still have a white mark on my right heel from the powder burn I received. It could have been much worse.
As we go into summer, it is quickly becoming firework season. Like most people, I enjoy seeing a nice pyrotechnic display. My last couple of years in Washington, my neighbors would spend probably an hour every night in the month leading up to Independence Day in the street in front of our house lighting off fireworks. I never did ask them where they got all the money for those. Many times I sat outside and enjoyed the show. I have nothing against fireworks and enjoy seeing people having fun with their families setting them off — as long as they aren’t being foolish about it.
For those who don’t know the history of a firework ban in Iowa, on June 27, 1931, a boy in Spencer dropped a lit sparkler onto a table of fireworks being displayed in Otto Bjornstad's drugstore, which caused an explosion. By the time the fire was under control, 25 buildings had been destroyed and 50 more were damaged. On July 4, 1936, a girl in Remsen dropped a sparkler on a pile of gasoline-soaked rags in a garage, destroying 20 businesses and leaving 100 people homeless. In 1937, the Iowa legislature banned the sale, possession and use of fireworks statewide effective Jan. 1, 1938. In June 2017, for whatever reason, the ban was lifted, giving cities and counties little time to create a fireworks ordinance before the Fourth of July.
Since then, there seems to be a battle between people encouraging cities to ban fireworks altogether and people who want to continue to use fireworks. In my opinion, I can’t say either side is right or wrong. I’ve heard from homeowners who have had neighbors shoot off fireworks over their houses, and they are concerned their house will catch fire. I’ve spoken with many pet owners who have said the sound of fireworks scares their animals. People with PTSD from being in a war are terrified when fireworks are lit off. One year, a friend of mine brought a full bucket of expended rockets into the city council; he had picked them up off the ground just walking less than a mile from his house to the council meeting.
In Muscatine, fireworks can legally be shot on July 3 and 4 and on Dec. 31, although anyone with ears knows that people shoot them off on days other than these. The state legislature does not grant local governments the right to ban the sale of fireworks within city limits from June 1 through July 8 and again from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3.
While I really don’t want to see a law enacted banning fireworks from Muscatine, I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened. To that end, I would like to ask people who enjoy lighting off fireworks — don’t be stupid, don’t be a jerk and don’t be obnoxious. (It is actually amazing how few laws or arrests there would be if people followed these guidelines.)
Please, don’t shoot off fireworks in the middle of the night, especially during the week. Also, we need to remember these are small bombs. They can cause damage. Don’t shoot fireworks anyplace something can catch on fire. Keota High School ended up with a big hole burned into it because someone fired a bottle rocket onto it. Also, there are other people around besides yourself. Make sure they are OK with fireworks going off. One of the good things about living in an area like this is if need be, people can just go out into the country (a five-minute drive) and shoot fireworks. There are plenty of firework safety web sites online. People who hope to celebrate the Fourth with some fireworks may do well to check one out.