HOTLE: Be responsible with fireworks

Well, we would never be able to do that if we tried.

It was the summer between my freshman and sophomore high school years and I had gotten together with a few friends to celebrate the coming Fourth of July holiday by, of course, seeing what kind of damage we could cause with fireworks. We were in a wooded area next to one of my friends’ houses and having a grand old time putting firecrackers in the whistle holes of throwing stars (it was the mid-1980s), lighting them and watching the explosion when the star hit its target. (DON’T DO THIS!) While fireworks were illegal in Illinois, it was common for someone to travel to Missouri and bring back a load of fireworks. For the most part, as long as we weren’t bothering anyone, the police didn’t mind a few kids out having some old-fashioned fun.

A friend of mine lit a firework and threw it without checking to see if the area he was throwing into was clear. The firecracker bounced off some brush, fell back and went inside my shoe. I jumped trying to get my shoe off before the firework went off. I did not succeed, and there was a loud BANG from the inside of my shoe. I was lucky. It scared me more than it hurt. My foot is still attached, although I still have a white mark on my right heel from the powder burn I received. It could have been much worse.