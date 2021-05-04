HOTLE: Calling 'foul' on proposed surveillance

Still, we have to remember that the reason laws limiting government authority are in place is because no government should have that kind of power. In the CNN article I read, it spoke of “far right” groups such as Proud Boys or Oath Keepers being the reason this is even being considered. I question where would it end.

The reason government shouldn’t have this kind of power is that it is entirely too easy to use it against political enemies. Especially with no oversight, it would be very easy for private firms to target people who do Google searches for things like the local Republican Party, or how to join the National Rifle Association, or looking up how to contribute to a pro-life group. Potentially these people could find themselves on a watch list.

For those left wingers out there who don’t see a problem with this (“It’s only evil if a Republican does it”), please remember that this is the kind of precedent that doesn’t go away when the presidency changes. If a far right president is elected in 2024 (and one we know very well is considering it), this could easily begin the targeting of people who do things like search for Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

Two of the big things I have a problem with during every election season is groups that are using irrational fear to sell their candidate, or going on about how the American people should be willing to give up certain liberties so government’s hands won’t be tied and it can do all kinds of good things. Both seem to be gaining speed more than ever. Don’t believe either. The freedom we enjoy as Americans is a rare and needs to be protected. Accepting a questionably legal “work around” to allow the violation of rights is not something the United States should be willing to accept.

