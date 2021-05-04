HOTLE: Calling 'foul' on proposed surveillance

Joe Biden has officially been president of the United States for just over 100 days and for the first time in this presidency I have to call – FLAGRANT FOUL!
I have to say there are a lot of things that President Biden is promoting that I can’t in good conscience support. That’s fine. It just means he and I don’t agree on some things. I think he is overreaching with spending and is putting too much time into tearing down Donald Trump’s legacy rather than building his own. But, we agree to disagree. I call foul when I see something happening that I feel is illegal or threatens to subvert the freedoms that makes America the country it is.
Recently CNN reported that the Department of Homeland Security is kicking around the idea of using outside firms to track what it refers to as “extremist chatter” on the internet, thus circumventing legal limits to the government’s ability to surveil people. The program would (but has not done so yet) use “research firms” to gather information that are not subject to the limitations of government, but would be working for the government. Information could be collected without the legal need for a warrant or even an ongoing investigation.
DHS has denied such partnerships and says its work to address domestic terrorism is done in coordination with privacy and civil liberty experts.
A quick aside here -- we have had plenty of domestic terror incidents over the last year or so. The summer of 2020 was full of riots and property damage in many major cities, with Portland probably being the most extreme example. This finished off with a riot in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 that saw many grown adults, dressed like they were going to a frat party or a hoedown, raid the U.S. Capitol. The impetus for wanting to increase surveillance on groups like this is not lost on me.
Still, we have to remember that the reason laws limiting government authority are in place is because no government should have that kind of power. In the CNN article I read, it spoke of “far right” groups such as Proud Boys or Oath Keepers being the reason this is even being considered. I question where would it end.
The reason government shouldn’t have this kind of power is that it is entirely too easy to use it against political enemies. Especially with no oversight, it would be very easy for private firms to target people who do Google searches for things like the local Republican Party, or how to join the National Rifle Association, or looking up how to contribute to a pro-life group. Potentially these people could find themselves on a watch list.
For those left wingers out there who don’t see a problem with this (“It’s only evil if a Republican does it”), please remember that this is the kind of precedent that doesn’t go away when the presidency changes. If a far right president is elected in 2024 (and one we know very well is considering it), this could easily begin the targeting of people who do things like search for Antifa or Black Lives Matter.
Two of the big things I have a problem with during every election season is groups that are using irrational fear to sell their candidate, or going on about how the American people should be willing to give up certain liberties so government’s hands won’t be tied and it can do all kinds of good things. Both seem to be gaining speed more than ever. Don’t believe either. The freedom we enjoy as Americans is a rare and needs to be protected. Accepting a questionably legal “work around” to allow the violation of rights is not something the United States should be willing to accept.