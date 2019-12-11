You have to wonder what the reaction would be if it happened today. It was the only time in history such a thing has happened and it has become the stuff of legends.
Many years ago (it was when I was in school. I’m not sure of the year) the father of a friend told a story of peace that occurred during a time of conflict. The conflict of course was World War I – the war to (allegedly) end all wars. We had been watching a news report on the latest military conflict in the world. It was around Christmas time and this is the story that came out.
Christmas, 1914 — World War I had been going on for about five months at that point, having started in July as the result of Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassination. At the time trench warfare was the norm, and it was nasty. I don’t think there is such a thing a nice warfare, but trench warfare involved soldiers freezing in a hole in the ground and being bombarded with artillery fire and poison gas. It was at this point the soldiers decided it was time to take a day off of fighting.
The first reported unofficial cease fire came on Christmas Eve 1914 on the Western Front. German troops fighting in the region of Ypres, Belgium had decorated their trenches in honor of Christmas. They lit candles, decorated Christmas trees, and sang Christmas carols. Not to be outdone, the British soldiers began singing their own carols and decorating their trenches. The contest of song soon was joined by all in the trenches. A few people popped their heads out of the trenches and, gathering up courage, moved into the area dubbed for the obvious reason “no man’s land.” Soon soldiers from both armies were meeting in this area.
At the time the artillery fell silent. The soldiers left their trenches and met in no man’s land, where they exchanged gifts – candy, cigarettes and cigars, warm clothes, and items made from whatever was at hand. Roughly 100,000 soldiers were involved in the unofficial cease fire. There were joint burial ceremonies and prisoner exchanges. There are multiple reports of many games of football (soccer) being played in no man’s land between the soldiers of the two armies.
A similar cease fire came on the Eastern Front between Russian and Austro-Hungarian troops.
It was about two weeks before the media found out about this. The New York Times printed several letters from soldiers regarding the cease fire. In the United States (which was neutral at the time) the cease fire was looked on positively.
Times like this show that even in some of the hardest times, in many cases, people have more in common that they do keeping them apart. This is a good lesson to remember and to try to be the embodiment of this holiday season.
