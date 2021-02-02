HOTLE: Council pay is an issue needing study

It was as Mayor Rick Cicalo was laying into me about fake news (before it was even cool to do so) that I heard a deep and raspy cough come from him the likes of which I had never heard before nor care to hear again.
Years ago, during the unveiling of one of his pet projects in Washington, which added strips of pavers to the sidewalks on the square, he decided it was a great time to confront me about a column I had recently written. I had questioned whether adding the pavers was worth the extra expense it brought to the city and had argued if the goal is to bring people to patronize businesses in town (as many of the council members stated … constantly … whether you wanted them to or not) if the money could have been more wisely spent elsewhere. Obviously because someone in the media had a different opinion than Mayor Rick, it was “fake news” (although this was well before Donald Trump became president) and he wasn’t going to stand for it.
He walked up as I was speaking to a friend of mine on the city council and began to object to the column, before suddenly breaking down into a coughing fit to the point he actually seemed to gag. While I had already in my mind come up with several counter arguments regarding the column, I ended up simply asking “are you OK?”
He wasn’t. He was rushed to the hospital later that night. It was then he found out that he had very late stage lung cancer and was immediately moved to hospice care. He passed away about three weeks later.
I and my friend that I had been speaking to when Mayor Rick interrupted, a member of the city council, spoke afterwards. He brought up the question if the city offered health insurance to elected officials if the cancer could have been caught sooner? Obviously, I don’t have the answer to that question, and we can speculate on it all day.
Recently, during a Muscatine City Council budget hearing, the subject of council member compensation came up. I was kind of surprised to learn that this isn’t something that isn’t regularly examined. BTW – “examined” doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a pay increase.
A quick side note for people who don’t know – city council members and city mayors in smaller areas really don’t make much. In many of the really smaller communities, they don’t make anything at all. In larger city like Chicago or Los Angeles, elected officials may get paid as much as someone with a full-time job and be expected to work full-time hours. In smaller Iowa communities this is not the case. Most people who seek office do so because they feel it is their duty to give back to the community. Basically, no one is getting rich sitting on the council. Any payment is mostly to reimburse the council member for expenses related to the job.
Currently council members make $4,000 per year, or $333 per month. Not a lot when you consider the importance of the decisions they have to make. Still, better than Washington where they make $75 per council meeting and $40 for outside meetings covered on behalf of the council.
When we stop and consider the importance of the decisions councils make, less than $100 a week seems like very little. In any given town or city, the prosperity, or lack thereof, can mostly be traced back to decisions the city council has made. Not even the current seated council. In many cases, both good and bad, the existing situation is the result of council action from 10 or 20 years earlier.
Council compensation is something that needs to be considered. The idea of making a compensation board for city elected officials is something that deserves further study. After all, these are people we expect to have all the answers (or be able to get them) and to act on our behalf. We need to make sure we treat them right.