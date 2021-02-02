HOTLE: Council pay is an issue needing study

It was as Mayor Rick Cicalo was laying into me about fake news (before it was even cool to do so) that I heard a deep and raspy cough come from him the likes of which I had never heard before nor care to hear again.

Years ago, during the unveiling of one of his pet projects in Washington, which added strips of pavers to the sidewalks on the square, he decided it was a great time to confront me about a column I had recently written. I had questioned whether adding the pavers was worth the extra expense it brought to the city and had argued if the goal is to bring people to patronize businesses in town (as many of the council members stated … constantly … whether you wanted them to or not) if the money could have been more wisely spent elsewhere. Obviously because someone in the media had a different opinion than Mayor Rick, it was “fake news” (although this was well before Donald Trump became president) and he wasn’t going to stand for it.

He walked up as I was speaking to a friend of mine on the city council and began to object to the column, before suddenly breaking down into a coughing fit to the point he actually seemed to gag. While I had already in my mind come up with several counter arguments regarding the column, I ended up simply asking “are you OK?”