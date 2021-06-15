HOTLE: Dodging the deer inside the city

At some point the deer in the coffee shop made a break for it, jumped back through the doorway it had come through and, as several local firefighters were trying to tackle it, went sprinting off across the square. Yes, the firefighters looked like they were trying to ride the deer. No, I would not have messed with that animal with the large rack of sharp antlers.

Why do I bring this up? Well, last Friday I was shocked as I came down Mulberry Avenue, very much within the city, to have a deer bolt out from between two houses and run right in front of me to get to the other side of the street. Again Monday, I was heading into work, well within the city and near Madison Elementary, when a deer and her fawn ran out into the street. I honked my horn and they looked at sort of just looked at me.

It is kind of easy to think of deer crashes happening in rural areas between towns, but there are deer inside of the city.

I once wrote a story about how to avoid hitting a deer. One of the rangers out at Lake Darling State park told me one of the best methods is to get used to scanning the sides of the road as you are driving. Car deer whistles also help, but they aren’t guaranteed because they tend to freeze the deer in place, you have to be going a certain speed for them to be effective, and they do nothing about a deer already in your path.