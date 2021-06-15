HOTLE: Dodging the deer inside the city

“Yes, there is a deer in the coffee shop,” I said as I called the publisher on my cellphone. “I don’t suppose you happen to have a shotgun and a couple of deer slugs in your truck I can use for a few minutes?”
That was the scene on the square in Washington one spring morning. I had been heading back from an interview when I got a call from the Washington Journal publisher Darwin Sherman saying he had heard a police scanner report that a deer had broken through the front door of the local coffee shop located in the middle of one side of the square, well inside town. I pulled up and saw a crowd gathered outside looking through the broken remains of the door. Inside a deer was thrashing wildly at the furniture of the shop. The coolest part of this was an older gentleman remained seated at the counter as everyone else ran out, and was sipping his coffee while casually glancing over at the deer.
I had only recently moved to Washington and was just getting used to sharing the area with 300 pounds hoofed ruminant mammals that were known to jump out in front of your vehicle. A word here: Iowa is one of the worst states for deer accidents, No. 5 in the nation, with about a 1 in 58 chance of hitting a deer. Yes, I have hit a deer before. Luckily I just glanced it, and there was no damage to my vehicle. I have often made the tongue-in-cheek comment that you aren’t truly an Iowan until you have hit a deer.
At some point the deer in the coffee shop made a break for it, jumped back through the doorway it had come through and, as several local firefighters were trying to tackle it, went sprinting off across the square. Yes, the firefighters looked like they were trying to ride the deer. No, I would not have messed with that animal with the large rack of sharp antlers.
Why do I bring this up? Well, last Friday I was shocked as I came down Mulberry Avenue, very much within the city, to have a deer bolt out from between two houses and run right in front of me to get to the other side of the street. Again Monday, I was heading into work, well within the city and near Madison Elementary, when a deer and her fawn ran out into the street. I honked my horn and they looked at sort of just looked at me.
It is kind of easy to think of deer crashes happening in rural areas between towns, but there are deer inside of the city.
I once wrote a story about how to avoid hitting a deer. One of the rangers out at Lake Darling State park told me one of the best methods is to get used to scanning the sides of the road as you are driving. Car deer whistles also help, but they aren’t guaranteed because they tend to freeze the deer in place, you have to be going a certain speed for them to be effective, and they do nothing about a deer already in your path.
We should also be aware that, deer are most active around dusk and dawn. On Monday, I almost didn’t see the deer because I was partially blinded by the rising sun. Another huge tip is if you see one deer run in the street in front of you, always be alert for more deer following it. The sheriff in Washington County also told me that, while swerving to avoid a deer is just human nature, it should be avoided. You can swerve into the path of an oncoming car. If you can brake, that is best.
Hitting a deer is not a good thing. A friend of mine totaled his car hitting a deer at about 65 mph on Highway 218.
About 200 people per year are killed in vehicle vs. deer accidents. While I doubt this would happen going about 20 mph through a residential area, a vehicle could still get pretty badly beaten up. We need to be careful when we are out driving around even in town and be on the lookout for our four-legged friends in the roadway. Awareness is always one of the most important aspects of staying safe.
So be aware. Deer are on the move.