HOTLE: Don't be a CAVE person

As a reporter working in Washington, Iowa, one of the things that always brought me concern were a group of people in the community who were quite unofficially dubbed CAVE people.
The term was an accepted part of speech. We would always hear that some CAVE people were going to be at a meeting or a CAVE person was angry something in town was being done a certain way. On hearing this we always knew that our work was going to be even harder as CAVE people only wanted things their own way and would be upset over pretty much anything you would put in a story.
In this case CAVE is an acronym. It stands for Citizens Against Virtually Everything. These are people who would never even think about lifting a finger to help anything in the community because they aren’t going to help line the mayor or city councils’ pockets, however they complain to no end when something is done they don’t like. Traditionally these complaints come well after the city or county or school district has been going out of their way to get input from the community for months. Apparently it is when a project is planned and moving ahead that it is time to complain.
Among the most common times CAVE people come out are when something is going to change. They will rally against anything different … and then rally against the fact that everything is the same and there has been no growth. Someone once told me that in life change is inevitable. You can either adapt to change in a manner that will aid you, or just get run over by change.
Here in Muscatine we are being given a rare opportunity to be part of what Muscatine is going to look like in the future. I don’t just mean 10 years from now. I mean that I believe 100 years from now people will look back and see that the city’s department of community development, with no small aid of the people in the community, set in motion something that carried through. This is not something that will be done in just a year or two, but nothing worth having comes easily.
The Muscatine Community Heart & Soul Initiative is currently trying to have conversations with community members on what would make Muscatine a better place to work, live, or run a business. They also want to know what opportunities people see as solutions and improvements to Muscatine’s quality of life. The goal is to include all residents in the discussion and the feedback will be used to identify what action the city will take moving forward. The project is estimated to take about two years.
In the past I have written about wanting to see the Muscatine Mall be revitalized. There are plenty of other possibilities. Can the second and third floors of downtown buildings be remodeled into apartments to help the housing shortage problem? I don’t know, but it never hurts to ask. These are just off the top of my head. I can imagine how many other possibilities there are from people who have lived in the community all their lives.
Heart & Soul is broken into five pillars – street revitalization, economic development, recreation, business support and residential support. All things a community needs to grow.
I would recommend to the people of Muscatine — don’t be a CAVE person. Check out Heart and Soul on the city’s Web site or go online to www.muscatineheartandsoul.org. Trust me, areas don’t change themselves.