HOTLE: Don't be a CAVE person

As a reporter working in Washington, Iowa, one of the things that always brought me concern were a group of people in the community who were quite unofficially dubbed CAVE people.

The term was an accepted part of speech. We would always hear that some CAVE people were going to be at a meeting or a CAVE person was angry something in town was being done a certain way. On hearing this we always knew that our work was going to be even harder as CAVE people only wanted things their own way and would be upset over pretty much anything you would put in a story.

In this case CAVE is an acronym. It stands for Citizens Against Virtually Everything. These are people who would never even think about lifting a finger to help anything in the community because they aren’t going to help line the mayor or city councils’ pockets, however they complain to no end when something is done they don’t like. Traditionally these complaints come well after the city or county or school district has been going out of their way to get input from the community for months. Apparently it is when a project is planned and moving ahead that it is time to complain.