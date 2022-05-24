HOTLE: Don't be afraid — be vigilant

“We are here at Crystal Lake, where the infamous legend Jason Voorhees has recently outdone himself in the area of bloody massacres, with dozens of people meeting their end by his machete, their last sight being his hockey mask. With the scene still fresh in everyone’s mind, I am here to ask the real question — who did Jason vote for in the last presidential election?”

It seems anymore that we can’t have any kind of tragedy without someone trying to spin it to benefit their political views. In fact, it is so common anymore, that if you have been paying attention, you can accurately predict what is going to happen. Recently one such tragedy occurred in Buffalo, New York, where a man killed 10 people in and around a grocery store. He also live-streamed the event on Twitch.

A quick word here – I have no intention of mentioning the shooter’s name, or anyone else of his ilk. This is the reason I used the fictional killer from the Friday the 13th movie series to open this column. I am concerned that giving someone such as this publicity only encourages the same behavior in others. If I need to refer to this individual in this column, he will be referred to as Worthless Scum.

For what it is worth, yes – WS did use an AR variant made by Bushmaster. He was also yelling racial slurs during the incident. WS, who is 18, had previously been investigated for threatening other students at his high school. When asked about his plans after high school WS said “I want to murder and commit suicide.”

Another word here – contrary to what is being promoted, I think incidents such as this are the result of a person with a severe mental illness. Why do I think that? Because sane people don’t shoot a bunch of perfect strangers in a grocery store. I am uninterested in his political beliefs. The reason I say this is that he has a head full of loose wiring, so he lacks credibility. In this case, WS is a white supremacist. According to a 180-page screed, he believed in something called the Great Replacement, which is a far-right, white supremacist philosophy. It also said WS considered himself a leftist.

Then, like clockwork, the national media channels go to work. I believe this kind of thing is the reason trust in the national media is at a low (check out how CNN+ went). Immediately there was talk of what kind of gun was used. Let’s not forget Timothy McVeigh killed 168 people and injured over 300 more without firing a shot. Of course, the gun control lobby has to weigh in on this. Media outlets began blaming other media outlets for allegedly promoting an ideology that caused this to happen.

The psychos also have to get involved. On social media, it was claimed the whole thing was a set-up and everyone there was a crisis actor and this elaborate hoax was staged to wheel out more government control. Gee, in order for that to be true, everyone inside at least a one-mile area would have to have been in on it, as well as the police and the emergency room personnel. Even one person shooting a cell phone video would have ruined the ruse. Then, whoever was behind it would have had to get rid of all of those people for fear one would squeal.

I realize that it is human nature to try to give some kind of reason to something that was done without reason. Or, at the very least, a reason that only makes sense to the twisted mind that thought of it. Still, I have a real problem with various political groups using the latest tragedy to further their political goals. To me, the obvious question I would be trying to run down is with all the red flags that there was something seriously wrong with this person, why wasn’t something done? What can be done if there is someone like this?

Personally, I encourage everyone — don’t be afraid, but be vigilant. If someone says something or does something to indicate they might have feelings of doing something like WS did, let the police know. The police in this area take such reports very seriously and will quickly get to the bottom of what is happening.

A line in the movie The Karate Kid says, “the best block is not to be there.” Well, the best way to stop a tragedy is for the police to investigate and put an end to the threat before he or she comes within a mile of their target.

