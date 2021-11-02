HOTLE: Don't do stupid things in stupid places with stupid people

As tends to happen when looking for trouble, trouble found him. He was attacked several times while guarding a used car lot by rioters. In two instances, he shot and killed people who were in the process of attacking him. In the third case he shot a man in the arm, blowing out his bicep. He was later arrested and faces two murder charges, one attempted murder charge, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one charge of having a weapon illegally. He has pleaded not guilty.

On the public front, beliefs on this divide right down party lines, with the far left feeling Rittenhouse is a white supremacist and he should go to prison for the rest of his life while the far right believes it was all self-defense and he should be exonerated. In fact the far right have hailed him as a hero and paid for his bail and attorney’s fees.

So, two people are dead, one maimed, and one teen who is not old enough to know better will have to live with this for the rest of his life. This situation is nothing but tragic.