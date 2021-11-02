HOTLE: Don't do stupid things in stupid places with stupid people

Someone wiser than me once said “90 percent of all self-defense is not doing stupid things in stupid places with stupid people.”
I was in a local restaurant having lunch on Monday when the waitress asked me about “the kid with the assault rifle” that was being shown on one of the TVs hanging on the wall. My first thought was that I was praying that there had not been another mass shooting somewhere in the country. A glance up at the screen showed that the news story being broadcast was on the jury selection for the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
I took the opportunity to explain what was going on. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident, had on Aug, 25, 2020 traveled from his home in Antioch, Ill. to Kenosha, Wis. allegedly with the intention of helping property owners. Media reports of unrest in Kenosha were plentiful. The Black Lives Matter movement was protesting the shooting of Kenosha man Jacob Blake by police and the events were marked by peaceful protests by the organization during the day followed in the nights by confrontations with police and widespread rioting, looting and arson by alleged “protestors” who may have supported BLM, but whom I doubt were really affiliated with the group.
According to reports, Rittenhouse travelled to the scene of the riots dressed in military fatigues and armed with a Smith and Wesson MP15 rifle. He also carried a first aid kit, claiming to be an EMT and being there to help protect the businesses in the area from rioters. He later claimed he cashed a COVID stimulus check to buy the gun.
As tends to happen when looking for trouble, trouble found him. He was attacked several times while guarding a used car lot by rioters. In two instances, he shot and killed people who were in the process of attacking him. In the third case he shot a man in the arm, blowing out his bicep. He was later arrested and faces two murder charges, one attempted murder charge, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one charge of having a weapon illegally. He has pleaded not guilty.
On the public front, beliefs on this divide right down party lines, with the far left feeling Rittenhouse is a white supremacist and he should go to prison for the rest of his life while the far right believes it was all self-defense and he should be exonerated. In fact the far right have hailed him as a hero and paid for his bail and attorney’s fees.
So, two people are dead, one maimed, and one teen who is not old enough to know better will have to live with this for the rest of his life. This situation is nothing but tragic.
As Rittenhouse goes to trial, his attorneys claim that he was attacked and that he fired to stop the attacks. The prosecution is arguing that because Rittenhouse inserted himself into an already volatile situation that the self-defense claim does not apply. Personally, I think that if it is not considered unreasonable force that the self-defense claim is appropriate, as making poor choices does not negate one’s right to self-defense. Whichever way the trial goes, there is a larger lesson here.
The first thing you learn when studying the use of a firearm for defense is avoidance. If you do not feel safe going someplace without a gun, don’t go there with one. It is just begging a fight. It’s a shame Rittenhouse was too young to understand something like that. Remember the stupid things, stupid place thing?
Also is something that has really been bothering me for the last several years – intolerance of ideas. Whether Rittenhouse agreed with the people protesting or not, the protestors have a right to their opinion and a right to express it. As far as people rioting, that is a matter for the police and the National Guard to deal with, and the last thing they need is some high schooler playing Rambo to further inflame the situation.
As for right now, Rittenhouse should be considered innocent until proven guilty and is entitled to a fair trial based on the facts. The sad part is that it didn’t have to come to this.