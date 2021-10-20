HOTLE: Drive-ins making a comeback?

Since moving to Muscatine, I have planned to see a movie at the Blue Grass drive-in. Visiting drive-ins is something that has long been on my “to do” list but for whatever reason I never do it. I had always meant to see a movie at the Grandview drive-in, but never had. I also meant to take a road trip to the 61 Drive-in at Delmar, but likewise never got around to it. All summer I had meant to go to the Blue Grass drive-in and now, with cooler weather and changing leaves coming in, I realized I had better make it to one soon before winter is on us and they all close for the year. With fond memories of the last time I visited a drive-in dancing in my mind — the now defunct and demolished Memri Drive-in where I saw the new movie "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ — I decided Saturday was the night I break the long spell of not going to a drive-in.