HOTLE: Drive-ins making a comeback?

Over the weekend I went to see the newest Halloween movie, dubbed “Halloween Kills,” and I have to say I feel very sorry for those people who are delegated to seeing that movie inside a normal movie theater or even an IMAX theater.
Since moving to Muscatine, I have planned to see a movie at the Blue Grass drive-in. Visiting drive-ins is something that has long been on my “to do” list but for whatever reason I never do it. I had always meant to see a movie at the Grandview drive-in, but never had. I also meant to take a road trip to the 61 Drive-in at Delmar, but likewise never got around to it. All summer I had meant to go to the Blue Grass drive-in and now, with cooler weather and changing leaves coming in, I realized I had better make it to one soon before winter is on us and they all close for the year. With fond memories of the last time I visited a drive-in dancing in my mind — the now defunct and demolished Memri Drive-in where I saw the new movie "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ — I decided Saturday was the night I break the long spell of not going to a drive-in.
A quick word -- I’m sorry to say that drive-in theaters are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Unfortunately where there used to be in excess of 4,000 drive-ins in the United States, there are currently only about 300 left. For those who have never been to one, you really do owe it to yourself to visit one and try it out.
There tend to be many problems related to drive-ins that have put them on the outs in recent years. A standard drive-in field to park in needs to be about five acres big. As I hinted at earlier, the weather is a huge factor, as few people will want to attend a drive-in while it is raining. The equipment needed to project a drive-in movie is much more expensive than projectors for theater movies, with many projectors projecting up to 50,000 lumens. One of these projectors can cost around a quarter million dollars.
Over the last year drive-ins have been making a tremendous comeback. Why? The COVID-19 pandemic mostly. A drive-in gives people the chance to get out of their house and see a new movie while remaining socially distanced in their own car.
We made it to the theater shortly before the movie’s start time of 7 p.m. You know winter is coming when it is dark at 7 p.m. The movie cost $10 per person, however it was a double feature with two new movies so the entry fee was very reasonable. For those who have never been to the Blue Grass Drive-in, it is a square building with screens on each of the four sides showing different movies. The theater opened in 2014, which gives me hope for the future of drive-ins.
Even though I am a longtime fan of scary movies, this was the first time I ever saw one sitting outside. Well, technically sitting in my truck with the windows down. Many people brought lawn chairs and were sitting outside, but Saturday evening was slightly too chilly for me to do that. The audio of the movie was broadcast on an FM radio station and fortunately I carry a portable AM/FM/Shortwave radio with me and didn’t have to waste the battery in my truck getting the audio for the two hour movie.
It was Saturday I found out the correct way to watch a Halloween movie – outside in the cool air with the changing leaves. The settings in the movie almost seemed to expand all around as I was sitting in the exact season being shown on film. Worth every penny.
I realize that even standard movie theaters are quickly becoming a thing of the past with streaming media services, and I am just as guilty as anyone of this happening. For people doing this, they are really missing out on a lot. Attending a movie is a social event and nowhere more so than at a drive-in. People looking for something fun to do on a weekend could certainly do much worse than giving one of the local drive-ins a try.