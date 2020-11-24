HOTLE: for holiday safety

Alex Jones is not a journalist. He is an entertainer. Jones, according to his own attorney when he was sued in 2017, is a “performance artist playing a character.”
Sorry, I have been waiting to get that off my chest for some time. I’m a strong proponent of free speech, however I question whether or not some of the things he says aren’t particularly negligent. Saying things that are inflammatory is most definitely Constitutionally-protected speech. Shouting “fire” in a crowded theater is not. Given that serious harm can come to people if you tell them the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax, I question if this falls under free speech.
Jones, a far-right conspiratorial radio talk show host, has reported many times that COVID-19 does not exist and is an excuse to bring martial law to the United States. He has been filmed harassing a group of teens trying to enforce COVID-19 safety measures. Want to talk about taking a terrible situation and making it worse?
As I type this Tuesday morning, there are no hospital beds available in Muscatine County, according to Muscatine County Public Health. Iowa has been seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and is now ranked third in the nation for new cases. Over 2,200 people in Iowa have died of COVID-19 and over a quarter million nationwide. If Mr. Jones really believes this is a government hoax, I invite him to go to a local hospital and walk into a COVID-19 wing without any PPE to share a hug with some of the patients (editor’s note: DO NOT DO THIS!!!).
Among the worst things that could happen is the pandemic would become politicized, but that is exactly what has happened. The thing is both sides have valid points. One side feels we need to do what is necessary and if that means waiting it out in our homes and denying the virus subjects, that is what is needed. The other side believes that the pandemic is an important issue, but not the only issue. Also at stake here are millions of small businesses that will be lost if the economy remains closed, not to mention all the people who will be homeless after the moratorium on rent runs out. Then the conspiracy theories started with the intent of making the opposite side of the aisle not only wrong, but evil. Please keep in mind radio talk show hosts are not physicians and plenty of information regarding COVID-19 is available on either local hospital web sites or any medical research facility such as Johns Hopkins or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With Iowa being a red state, we decided to reopen our economy. When I was speaking to two medical professionals recently who regularly treat COVID-19 patients, they told me they believe the spike is happening because people were getting tired of being quarantined and wanted to get back to normal. As such, they started letting off the safety precautions.
Thursday is Thanksgiving. Many people plan to ignore the warnings to stay home for the holiday. I would encourage people who can’t be cool to at least be careful. Something as innocent as a child giving a hug to an elderly relative could result in a COVID-19 death. I realize you are happy to see each other, but sit apart from each other. If Thanksgiving is being held somewhere that is warmer than Iowa, you may want to consider having dinner outside. And of course I have to mention the dreaded masks.
Also please keep in mind that while the disease has hit the elderly and people with a compromised immune system particularly hard, they are most certainly not to the only victims. Also, most of the reports on patients I have been hearing makes it sound like either the disease kills you or nothing at all happens. In fact, there are people who have had their lungs scarred and will have health issues for the rest of their lives due to COVID-19.
It’s important to remember we will have a COVID-19 vaccine, in fact two or maybe three vaccines, out before the end of the year. Life will return to normal and we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Don’t let your guard down with the end of the pandemic, and in fact the end of the year 2020, in sight.
WARNING – According to reports, the COVID-19 vaccines are known to have some nasty side effects which mirror mild COVID-19 symptoms including high fever, migraines, fatigue and body aches. Two vaccines require two doses and physicians are concerned people might not return for the second after side effects from the first.
