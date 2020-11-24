HOTLE: for holiday safety

Among the worst things that could happen is the pandemic would become politicized, but that is exactly what has happened. The thing is both sides have valid points. One side feels we need to do what is necessary and if that means waiting it out in our homes and denying the virus subjects, that is what is needed. The other side believes that the pandemic is an important issue, but not the only issue. Also at stake here are millions of small businesses that will be lost if the economy remains closed, not to mention all the people who will be homeless after the moratorium on rent runs out. Then the conspiracy theories started with the intent of making the opposite side of the aisle not only wrong, but evil. Please keep in mind radio talk show hosts are not physicians and plenty of information regarding COVID-19 is available on either local hospital web sites or any medical research facility such as Johns Hopkins or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.