HOTLE: Gathering will draw attention to issue of child exploitation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently it has been claimed the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community had added a new group to its list of marginalized people – pedophiles, or as it is being called “pedosexuals.” After looking into this, I’m happy to report this is entirely false. In fact, it is not only false, it is insulting to the LGBT community, who have had to live with the stereotype that if someone was gay they supported pedophilia or were pedophiles themselves. According to study after study, most children who are sexually abused are abused by a heterosexual partner of a close relative. The chances of a child being molested by an out gay person was found to be “unlikely.”

Still, it seems as if more and more is being said about child molesters in the national media, and not all of it good. Most people know of financier Jeffrey Epstein being quite credibly accused of human sex slavery. Netflix is premiering a movie called “Cuties,” which has received criticism due to its apparent sexualization of pre-teens. While people who have seen the movie have said that is not what happens, anyone who has seen the original photos being used to promote the film, showing 11-year-olds in an adult-style dance troupe, may be encouraged to believe differently. In the last few years, many child actors have come forward to say that Hollywood has a serious pedophile problem.