HOTLE: Gathering will draw attention to issue of child exploitation

Recently it has been claimed the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community had added a new group to its list of marginalized people – pedophiles, or as it is being called “pedosexuals.” After looking into this, I’m happy to report this is entirely false. In fact, it is not only false, it is insulting to the LGBT community, who have had to live with the stereotype that if someone was gay they supported pedophilia or were pedophiles themselves. According to study after study, most children who are sexually abused are abused by a heterosexual partner of a close relative. The chances of a child being molested by an out gay person was found to be “unlikely.”
Still, it seems as if more and more is being said about child molesters in the national media, and not all of it good. Most people know of financier Jeffrey Epstein being quite credibly accused of human sex slavery. Netflix is premiering a movie called “Cuties,” which has received criticism due to its apparent sexualization of pre-teens. While people who have seen the movie have said that is not what happens, anyone who has seen the original photos being used to promote the film, showing 11-year-olds in an adult-style dance troupe, may be encouraged to believe differently. In the last few years, many child actors have come forward to say that Hollywood has a serious pedophile problem.
Unfortunately, we don’t even have to look far from home for this kind of thing. In Muscatine County, there are 74 registered sex offenders. If you want to see these for yourself, go online to iowasexoffender.gov.
This Saturday in Muscatine, a “Where’s Our Children” event will be held in front of the Muscatine City Hall beginning at 5 p.m. It is a non-political event designed to raise awareness of the problem of child exploitation and human trafficking. It is actually just one of many such gatherings that will be held throughout the country on Saturday. Speakers will include people from the community who work every day to combat child exploitation.
A very quick word here — recently it has been reported that a pro-Trump conspiracy theory group called QAnon has been trying nationally to hijack the Where’s Our Children movement by spreading election year misinformation about child trafficking. I could share some of their more outlandish stories, but I do not wish to give groups like this any credibility in one of my columns. I will just say that knowing plenty of parents whose worst fear is that their children will become victims of such acts and seeing groups like this exploit that fear for votes is, to say the least, repugnant.
Just Monday, I spoke with organizer Jesus Gonzalez and he promises this will not be a protest and nothing in the downtown area will be disrupted by the gathering. It is simply an opportunity for concerned people to get together and learn more about the issue. I understand the idea is to keep going and make this a local chapter of the Where’s Our Children organization that is pushing for stronger laws to protect children. People at the event will include Muscatine County Sheriff’s candidate Quinn Riess and an acquaintance of mine — Sen. Kevin Kinney, a former state trooper who has penned several human trafficking laws.
Also it is a great way for parents to network with other parents and find some of the best ways to have age appropriate discussions with their children regarding assault. This is a case where the best course of action is prevention and the best way to do that is to make children aware of what to be wary of.
