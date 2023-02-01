HOTLE: Giving vendors a break

“You want how much for a cup of noodles?”

While I may have given up riding a bike around the same time I got my first car, I do enjoy attending RAGBRAI events whenever they come close. Most cities go all out to make being an overnight stop a pretty big deal. If you can live with the idea that whatever city it is in just received over 18,000 additional people for the night, it really is a lot of fun. It is like a street fair times 100. There are usually big stages set up with bands playing all night. It’s a huge celebration but no one usually gets out of line. People from all over the world come to ride in RAGBRAI so you get to meet people you might otherwise not. It is a lot of fun.

Except for one little thing.

The prices at RAGBRAI events tend to be pretty excessive. Of course having been on the front lines of planning for RAGBRAI in 2016 when the bike ride stayed overnight in Washington, I absolutely understand why. It was something that created a lot of hard feelings among people there and something I think can be avoided.

RAGBRAI is definitely a group effort. Towns spend months planning the events that will surround the bicyclists’ arrival, recruit volunteers, and set up everything that will be needed. The towns are also allowed to charge vendor fees for people setting up booths. Right now I forget how much it was in Washington, but it was in the neighborhood of $800. From what I understand this is the standard amount charged for one night of vending at RAGBRAI.

The problem comes when the local vendors — not the vendors who follow RAGBRAI from town to town — have to decide if they can set up for the event. I spoke with several people from the local farmers market who were talking about possibly having to take out a loan to set up for the event. There was a rumor that people with storefronts couldn’t be open unless they had a permit (not true). The end result was most local vendors had to sit RAGBRAI out.

In 2018 when I visited the RAGBRAI stop in Sigourney and decided I was hungry for a snack, a cup of noodles cost $12. When I questioned the vendor he explained how much he had to pay to even be there. On hearing that, my complaints suddenly turned into acceptance and I quickly paid him what he was asking.

This year RAGBRAI will stay overnight in Coralville and end in Davenport. Just last summer I visited the Freight House Farmers Market and met a slew of great vendors. Personally, I would think one of the great things about having RAGBRAI stop in your town is to show off all the good things. This will be hard when it becomes cost prohibitive for all the good things to even set up. Add to that, from what I understand the traveling vendors have an issue with the license fees and regularly consider setting up on the route outside of town.

Make no mistake — when RAGBRAI visits a town, it can be a bit of a burden on local businesses, with streets blocked off for all the bikes and stages that go with the event. It is also up to the people in the town to set up for RAGBRAI on a voluntary basis.

I’d love to see the organizers of RAGBRAI in both Coralville and Davenport give their local people some kind of break on the amount they charge for vendor licenses. It would go a long way to helping local vendors with their side hustles and to help showcase the good things the towns have to offer. While a city may not make as much money on the front end, I think it would find there will be plenty of benefit to go around.

While the event is still six months away, people organizing the event will be surprised just how quickly that six months flies by. I know I will probably go to these neighboring cities to see the riders and to see what events are going on to welcome them. As an aside — the last time RAGBRAI was in Coralville, I went to see Cheap Trick as part of the event.