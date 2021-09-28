HOTLE: Guarding rights or causing trouble?

Nobody’s rights were violated. Trespassing laws apply to city-owned property as well as private property.
Just so we are clear, public property and city-owned property are not the same thing. Public property is property dedicated to public use, such as roadways. City-owned property, even if it is open to the public during certain hours, is not public property. Yes, taxpayers have paid for the property, but that does not make it the property of the people. For instance, a member of the public can’t go to city hall at 2 a.m. and expect to get in. Likewise, said community member cannot go to city hall and break things, claiming tax money paid for it meaning the community can break whatever it wants.
It is a trend on the internet video streaming channel YouTube now for videos to show people interacting with officials that are believed to be violating individual rights. Many of these are valid, but I think it is important to point out the people filming these are not lawyers and a video on YouTube does not constitute legal advice.
For those who haven’t seen the video yet, last week a YouTuber named Beau Bish, AKA Flex Your Freedoms, entered Muscatine City Hall. He was in the persona of “grandma,” in which he wore a bright orange jumpsuit, a grey wig and lipstick smeared over his face. He then live-streamed his entry into both the Muscatine County Courthouse and City Hall. No, there is nothing illegal about this. At least, not until he was asked to leave.
“Grandma” got into a conflict while demanding to film in a back room that is normally off limits to the public. The reason for this is usually sensitive material. Paperwork with someone’s Social Security number is a good example. Bish was refused entry and asked to leave several times. As he was making a scene, the police were called. The officer asked Bish to leave. Bish refused.
During the exchange, Bish apparently grabbed into his pocket for a pack of candies. If Mr. Bish is reading this: Don’t do that. You are going to get yourself shot one of these days.
Bish continued to refuse to leave. This resulted in possibly the nicest arrest I have ever seen. The officer just said “come with me, you are under arrest” and walked him out.
While I grant you watching this character in City Hall interacting with people I know was good for a chuckle, several other videos he made are not funny at all if you look at them a certain way. One was a video posted only a few days earlier where he pulled the same thing at a nearby school district, claiming he had the right to be on high school property. I happen to know several K-12 teachers and administrators, and one of their greatest nightmares is a stranger coming onto school property to abduct a student. Steps are in place to keep this from happening, and no — schools are not open to anyone who wants to just walk in any time they want.
One of the things I love about the way the law works is that there are many areas where the law takes into account “something a reasonable person would believe.” I think most reasonable people seeing that video would say Bish was in City Hall antagonizing the workers. While not a crime by itself, the people in charge of City Hall do have the right to ask him to leave. There are certain laws in place governing when an official can ask a citizen to leave an area, such as the Open Meetings Act, which allows people to attend public meetings and outlines exceptions when the meeting can be closed to the public.
In many ways the summer of 2020 put many officials on notice that all it takes is one bad incident to gain national infamy. Some people may be getting a little trigger happy to call officials on the violation of rights. Actual rights violations are something the public should not stand for. Still, let’s be reasonable as we decide what constitutes a rights violation and what doesn’t.