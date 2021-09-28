HOTLE: Guarding rights or causing trouble?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Grandma” got into a conflict while demanding to film in a back room that is normally off limits to the public. The reason for this is usually sensitive material. Paperwork with someone’s Social Security number is a good example. Bish was refused entry and asked to leave several times. As he was making a scene, the police were called. The officer asked Bish to leave. Bish refused.

During the exchange, Bish apparently grabbed into his pocket for a pack of candies. If Mr. Bish is reading this: Don’t do that. You are going to get yourself shot one of these days.

Bish continued to refuse to leave. This resulted in possibly the nicest arrest I have ever seen. The officer just said “come with me, you are under arrest” and walked him out.