HOTLE: Halloween in the age of COVID-19

Happy Halloween season!!!!

For those who are not horror movie or Halloween fans, you should know that for those who are Halloween fans, it is an entire season rather than simply one day. Usually it is the month of October. It is the time of year when the heat of summer breaks and you watch nature change color right in front of you. It’s the time of year when the days grow shorter as the sun falls below the horizon earlier.

It’s also the time of year when people begin decorating with traditional jack-o-lanterns on their porch or add more modern large inflatables in their yard. Yes, you can expect some feature photos of these in the coming weeks.

Being the Halloween fan that I am, I’m looking forward to seeing what festivities we have coming up in Muscatine to celebrate the holiday. However, I expect this year won’t have as many events as it normally would. Go figure, my first year in town Halloween was called on account of ice and this year we have the COVID-19 pandemic to deal with.

Of course the Muscatine City Council has already decided, tentatively, that there will be trick or treating. It will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Also, the council is promoting the best ways kids can be safe as they are dressing in their favorite costume and going door to door for candy.

