HOTLE: Halloween in the age of COVID-19

Happy Halloween season!!!!
For those who are not horror movie or Halloween fans, you should know that for those who are Halloween fans, it is an entire season rather than simply one day. Usually it is the month of October. It is the time of year when the heat of summer breaks and you watch nature change color right in front of you. It’s the time of year when the days grow shorter as the sun falls below the horizon earlier.
It’s also the time of year when people begin decorating with traditional jack-o-lanterns on their porch or add more modern large inflatables in their yard. Yes, you can expect some feature photos of these in the coming weeks.
Being the Halloween fan that I am, I’m looking forward to seeing what festivities we have coming up in Muscatine to celebrate the holiday. However, I expect this year won’t have as many events as it normally would. Go figure, my first year in town Halloween was called on account of ice and this year we have the COVID-19 pandemic to deal with.
Of course the Muscatine City Council has already decided, tentatively, that there will be trick or treating. It will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Also, the council is promoting the best ways kids can be safe as they are dressing in their favorite costume and going door to door for candy.
The good thing about Halloween is that many times it is when people wear masks. This year that practice needs to spread, although instead of traditional costume masks, people need to wear cloth masks. People giving out candy should wear masks as well as people taking their children around. There are plenty of good festive masks out there for people to choose from. Yes, masks have been proven to help stop the spread of COVID-19 from the wearer to others.
It kind of goes without saying that people showing symptoms need to stay home. The number of people in groups should also be limited. This goes especially for businesses that plan to have a Halloween event. Events should be located in a well-ventilated area and should not be crowded. Having an event outside is ideal. I have been to many Halloween parties held outside and the cold never bothered us. It was also a good excuse to show movies on the sides of buildings.
People going out for Halloween should be sure to bring supplies to help keep them safe. This includes extra masks, hand sanitizer, and maybe even a pair of gloves. Also remember to wipe down the candy that children collect or let them stand a few days before eating.
As one of my friends is fond of saying, “necessity is the mother of invention.” Not original, I grant you. Still this is a wonderful time to innovate new ways to celebrate Halloween and keep people safe. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I have been getting to reknow old friends of mine through Zoom meetings. Possibly having a Halloween party or horror movie night over Zoom would be a great way to celebrate the season.
As much as I love Halloween, I would hate to see people getting sick as a result of enjoying the holiday. We all need to take a few extra precautions and make sure people stay safe.
A quick thank you to the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics that helped me gather information for this article. Please consult their web sites for more information.
