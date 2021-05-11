HOTLE: Helping people to live their best lives

I remember what a bad idea I thought it was that the mental hospital in Mt. Pleasant was retired. Currently it is not uncommon for people in crisis to have to be transported to the other side of the state — several hours away from their homes — to find a bed in a mental health care wing. For people who do not have the money for private mental health care, finding assistance when it is needed can be hard. As much as providers have to worry about providing mental healthcare to people who need it, they also have to worry about keeping the lights on.

Let’s take a few minutes and discuss the impact mental illness has on society. It seems as if there are plenty of power bases who wish to use said impact for their own ends, so we don’t always understand that these situations are directly linked to someone’s mental illness.

Since the U.S. began to reopen after COVID-19, there have been a long rash of mass shootings. As I write this, there is a story on the wire about someone who killed six people in Colorado Springs before taking his own life. This marks the 194th mass shooting of the year, so far. I think it is safe to say people who commit mass shootings have mental health issues.

Statistically, the most common form of gun-related death in the U.S. is suicide. If we could stop suicide by firearm, we would cut the number of gun deaths by about 60%.