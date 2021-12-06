HOTLE: Hunting season needs to be safe

‘Whatever you do, don’t get tunnel vision from looking down the sighting rail.’
This is what I was telling myself as I stood on an indoor shooting range in Burlington listening to the instructor giving instructions for our next drill. My 9mm handgun was pointed downrange in a safe direction and the index finger of my right hand (my trigger finger) was extended and placed along the frame of the gun, well away from the trigger. Some of the main rules of gun safety include not allowing the gun to be pointed at anything you don’t want to shoot; don’t have a finger on the trigger unless you are in the process of squeezing it; and know your target and what is beyond it.
“When I give the signal, you will raise your guns to full extension and fire two round in rapid succession into your target,” the instructor said. “You will then remove your finger from the trigger and return the gun to a safe mode. ANY QUESTIONS?”
Yes. How do you keep your shooting glasses from fogging up when you are shooting inside?
A lot has been said about the right of people to own a gun. I agree totally. But we also can’t forget the responsibility that comes with owning a gun. It is our responsibility to make sure that anyone we come into contact with is in no danger from the gun, unless they have become a deadly threat to us or someone else. Because of this I try to get a firearm training class under my belt at least once a year to make sure I am up-to-date with all the safety procedures. When you are dealing with a dangerous weapon, you only have one chance to get it right.
I am a huge fan of firearm training. When living in Washington I would help the hunter safety course in one of the schools in the area every year. During these classes seasoned hunters would go into the schools and train the next generation of hunter how to be safe while they are trying to bag their first deer or duck. Yes, hunters take guns into the schools to demonstrate to young people the proper handling and how to be safe. The courses are required for someone under 18 to get a hunting license. There is also plenty of evidence that after the course was required by law the number of accidental shootings during hunting season dropped almost to nothing.
Unfortunately, tragedies happen. Over the weekend, which was the first shotgun deer season of the year, Nathan Sharpnack of Winterset was shot and killed while hunting with a large group in Red Rock Wildlife Management Area near Knoxville.
I remember what the coming of deer season was like in Washington. For many teens it was a right of passage when they got to go into the woods with their parents to seek the elusive deer. For veterans it was a time they get to be with friends and relax in the woods. Neither of these things should be stopped by a terrible accident. With that in mind, we need to remember to be safe when using guns.
Even for adults, a hunter safety course is a requirement. Even if a hunter has taken the course a few years ago, it would do no harm to take it again to go over safe conduct. We also need to remember at a time like this blaze orange is our friend. We want anyone to know at a glance we are not a target.