HOTLE: Hunting season needs to be safe

I am a huge fan of firearm training. When living in Washington I would help the hunter safety course in one of the schools in the area every year. During these classes seasoned hunters would go into the schools and train the next generation of hunter how to be safe while they are trying to bag their first deer or duck. Yes, hunters take guns into the schools to demonstrate to young people the proper handling and how to be safe. The courses are required for someone under 18 to get a hunting license. There is also plenty of evidence that after the course was required by law the number of accidental shootings during hunting season dropped almost to nothing.

Unfortunately, tragedies happen. Over the weekend, which was the first shotgun deer season of the year, Nathan Sharpnack of Winterset was shot and killed while hunting with a large group in Red Rock Wildlife Management Area near Knoxville.

I remember what the coming of deer season was like in Washington. For many teens it was a right of passage when they got to go into the woods with their parents to seek the elusive deer. For veterans it was a time they get to be with friends and relax in the woods. Neither of these things should be stopped by a terrible accident. With that in mind, we need to remember to be safe when using guns.