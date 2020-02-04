In Iowa everyone is a winner.
OK, so I’m trying to put a positive spin on a decidedly negative situation. I think it was Will Rogers who quipped, “I’m not a member of any organized political party. I’m a Democrat.” Well, this week the Iowa Democrats managed to show the truth in this statement as we were all waiting for the results of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus.
As I write this on Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, we still don’t have the results due to a vote-reporting debacle. We’re told it is the result of a new voter reporting app. This comes after presidential candidates spent literally months and millions of dollars campaigning in Iowa. I personally have had face time with no fewer than five major political candidates. This problem, the third of its kind in as many caucuses, also comes at a time when many in the nation wish that Iowa was not the first stop on the road to the White House.
Of course we can all look to conspiracy theories of people not wanting Iowa to be the first caucus in the nation or a presidential candidate who may have under-performed in Iowa. In fact, this works out great for Donald Trump who is looking for any excuse to pounce on the Democrats as the impeachment is winding down. A colleague said she had spoken with someone who is convinced it’s a Russian conspiracy. Still, there is no evidence of deliberate tampering that I have heard of and Iowa’s record indicates this is just an almighty screw up. The problem when we give any credence to these theories is we begin to start questioning the democratic process itself.
You have free articles remaining.
In any event, we will have plenty of time for recriminations after the results get out. To me the important thing that should be on all of Iowa’s mind is making sure we remain the first caucus in the nation. If for no other reason to make sure many of the candidates remember Iowa even exists. Even if we need to treat the caucus like an election and have the state and counties run it, keeping this is important to Iowa.
On the Thursday before the caucus I sat down with candidate John Delaney. He talked about how one of his major takeaways from the caucus tour is the number of small towns in Iowa having financial problems. If there were no Iowa caucus, a president may never see anything like this up close or even know it exists.
Another wonderful aspect of the caucus is the passion people from Iowa have for it. Traditionally when a political candidate holds an event the people who attend are his or her supporters. In Iowa, people come out no matter who the candidate is because of the seriousness they take being the state that sets the pace for the remainder of the election.
So, in the immortal words of a former employee of The Muscatine Journal, “The secret to getting ahead is getting started.” The candidates have moved on to New Hampshire. While the ending may not have been as good as we would have liked, Iowa has given them a good start. We gave them a look at the United States today and the issues that are important to the people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.