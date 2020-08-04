HOTLE: In memory of Garrett Foster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Garrett Foster was a good American who was trying to help his fellow man when he was tragically killed. He was, of course, not perfect but his heart was in the right place.

For those who don’t know, last week Foster, 28, was shot and killed in Austin, Texas, during a protest. While the protest began simply to call for the Austin Police Department to be defunded, it quickly changed to a Black Lives Matter-focused event. A quick word here — I am not asking anyone to either agree or disagree with the focus of the protest, rather to simply agree that as Americans we have certain rights. In the case of this story, the rights are freedom of speech, freedom to redress grievances with the government, and the right to keep and bear arms. These are rights all Americans have and should not be infringed. I have disagreed with many of the things being called for, but you will never hear me saying people don’t have the right to say whatever they want on such matters.