HOTLE: In memory of Garrett Foster

Garrett Foster was a good American who was trying to help his fellow man when he was tragically killed. He was, of course, not perfect but his heart was in the right place.
For those who don’t know, last week Foster, 28, was shot and killed in Austin, Texas, during a protest. While the protest began simply to call for the Austin Police Department to be defunded, it quickly changed to a Black Lives Matter-focused event. A quick word here — I am not asking anyone to either agree or disagree with the focus of the protest, rather to simply agree that as Americans we have certain rights. In the case of this story, the rights are freedom of speech, freedom to redress grievances with the government, and the right to keep and bear arms. These are rights all Americans have and should not be infringed. I have disagreed with many of the things being called for, but you will never hear me saying people don’t have the right to say whatever they want on such matters.
During the protest, Foster, a military veteran and a Libertarian whom reports say had attended protests for about two months prior to the incident, came to the event carrying an AK-47-style rifle. It was legal for him to own and carry the rifle. There have been many reports coming out of Seattle, Wash., claiming that federal agents had been “disappearing” protesters, or grabbing them out of nowhere and taking them to an unknown location. In fairness, the reports I have seen indicate that these agents have not been holding protesters for an extended period of time, rather have grabbed people they have seen on video committing some kind of act of vandalism, given them a notice to appear and letting them go. This column would be much different if they have been actually removing people and no one hears from them again. Foster reportedly wanted to protect protesters from being “disappeared.”
On the night of July 25, Foster was part of the protest on Congress Avenue. Austin police, the same Austin police being protested, reported hearing a volley of shots ring out and immediately ran into the area of gunfire and found Foster with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital. According to reports, the protest had been blocking the street and a car had been trying to get through the protest. Foster approached the car when the occupant — I am purposely not saying his name because every indication is he did nothing wrong either — shot Foster. He has said through his attorney that he believed Foster was threatening him with the rifle and he fired in self-defense. The vehicle occupant, an active duty soldier, has expressed deep regret about the situation. The police have investigated and no charges have been filed. Several protesters also drew concealed firearms and fired at the vehicle as it drove away.
The thing about this case is there are multiple layers. From what I have read, there really isn’t a bad guy here. Garrett wanted to help keep people safe, although he probably should have taken more care in letting people know he was not a threat. The driver felt he was being attacked and defended himself (I’m a huge believer in the second amendment and I would be concerned if I saw someone approaching my stopped car with an AK, especially if they had a hand on it). He made a decision and now it is a decision he will have to live with for the rest of his life.
So, what is the take away from this? Between the pandemic and the protests we are living in what an old English expression would call “interesting times.” It seems as if every day there is a new story about people coming into conflict with each other, especially in Washington, D.C. Now more than ever it is important we all keep our heads about us. We have the right to voice our opinions, to redress grievances and to keep and bear arms. We also have the responsibilities that come with those rights that we do not infringe on other people’s rights and that at the end of the day everyone is safe. By all means express your rights, that is what they are there for, but don’t be foolish about it.
As a parting note, just so it is in print and can be referred back to, I am curious just how much of this will continue after the November election.
