I can’t see anyone visiting that wall and not being moved.

Allow me to explain. About five years ago I attended a powwow on the Meskwaki Reservation outside of Tama. At the time, it was big news in Iowa that Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student, had disappeared. She was found a few weeks later murdered. Her killer, Cristhian Rivera, is serving a life sentence. At the time I think everyone had heard of Tibbetts, in fact, then President Donald Trump mentioned her in a speech. This further intensified my shock when I saw the wall.

No, it wasn’t anything ornate. It just looked like a wall with several photos taped up. For people looking more closely, there were photos of women who had gone missing from the reservation. There must have been at least 20 photos on that wall and I feel safe in saying that I had not heard of even one of them. As a white person and a media professional, I felt about two inches tall. I got my phone out of my pocket and snapped a photo. That photo was on my Facebook page for quite some time.

I would love to say that the Indigenous population is just being overly sensitive when they say that society doesn’t care when Indigenous women disappear, but no. The proof was right there in front of me, big as life.

This year the annual Meskwaki Powwow is Aug. 10-13 and anyone visiting the Tama area could certainly do a lot worse than go.

I am writing about this — for those who have been in a cave on Mars with their fingers in their ears for the last week — because of the recent controversy involving the Independence Day parade. During the parade, a woman on horseback simulated dragging another woman wearing a Spirit of Halloween version of a Native American dress with a rope around her hands. Needless to say, this drew some objections.

A quick note here — I am someone who doesn’t feel art should necessarily be pretty. Many times it should be ugly, but it should make you think and reflect.

Anyone watching the Facebook livestream I was filming will see the definite pause as they walked by, which was me processing what I just saw. It was right at the tail end of the parade, I remembered the women on horseback from last year, and I was not expecting it.

As many people in the crowd did, I thought it was a statement about how Native Americans had been treated by settlers. In fact, I believe that was the two women’s intent. People have criticized the Chamber of Commerce for not stopping them. Well, then the complaint would be they didn’t allow a message regarding Native Americans in the parade. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

A big lesson I have learned (shout out to Elisabeth Duckett who made sure I understood this message) is not to assume you understand the thought processes of a group other than yourself. They may see things much differently. In this case, an Iowa Indigenous group took offense to the statement, saying it trivialized violence and dehumanization toward women. Of course they did, just as they tried to convey a similar message on the wall at the powwow.

Since this happened, Mayor Bark has been in discussions with the Great Plains Action Society. I think both sides are hoping to work together to turn this bad thing into a good thing. I’m sure they will get something good accomplished for Muscatine. I’m hoping for the best. Having a segment of the population feeling no one cares about them is unacceptable.

