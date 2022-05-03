HOTLE: Light your house red for International Firefighters Day

“I just don’t get this,” I stammered, as I was speaking with West Liberty fire chief Kirt Sickels last week. “This is a new one on me. People in Iowa towns love their fire departments.”

How many stories do I personally have to illustrate the heroism of people who respond to help their neighbors, many times without pay? There was that time in Keota where the entire main street was in flames, the temperature was well below zero, ice was everywhere and there was a strong wind blowing. It didn’t matter to the men and women of the five or so departments who responded to fight a losing battle to try to salvage what they could. Or, how about the time I was photographing a house fire before dawn in a subzero environment, got a little mist from the hoses, and lost the feeling in my hand? Why am I being such a crybaby about that? The firefighters there were standing right in the streams to the extent there was ice hanging off most of them.

There doesn’t even really have to be a fire. In semi-rural Iowa firefighters tend to be the people mobilized for many types of emergencies. When there is an ice storm and power outage, they are the ones called to man heating stations or to check on the elderly to make sure they are OK. In Muscatine, they respond to waterborne emergencies in the Mississippi. Even removing the stories of heroism – how many people would respond favorably if told, “You need to go into the blazing inferno without hesitation and try to get it under control?”

Likewise, I have been to so many town celebrations in which the fire department is very prominently displayed in the parades. In Washington, one of the biggest events of the year is the firefighter’s pancake feast, which tends to bring out the entire town and results in about a 30-minute wait in line for pancakes (although this is fine because you find yourself visiting with many other people in line.) And, of course, there are the smaller towns with volunteer departments where the volunteers actually have to buy their own personal entry equipment. Check the prices on those sometime. They aren’t cheap.

As such, it is traditional in Iowa to be big fans of firefighters. In smaller communities, most people know everyone on the department. The existence of a fire department in most areas means a break on homeowner’s insurance. And, of course, there is the peace of mind that comes with knowing that if there is trouble, you can call 911 and someone is going to respond. In many areas that is not a given.

Today is International Firefighters Day, a worldwide day to recognize the people of the fire service for their dedication to public service and bravery in keeping the community safe. To that end, the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation (NFFF) is asking communities to celebrate by lighting their homes up red. The day is a chance for people to show their thanks to people who run into places others are running out of.

Across the United States 141 firefighters have made the ultimate sacrifice, with 63 deaths attributed to COVID-19. About 64 percent of calls answered by firefighters are for emergency medical services. In Muscatine, we have had one firefighter death in the line of duty. Michael Kruse was a 27-year veteran of the Muscatine Fire Department who was killed while fighting a house fire on Sept. 14, 2002.

Personally, I am glad when I run across a truck that only just overturned onto its top, speaking with the occupant and hear her pleading to be removed as she can’t feel her legs, and knowing I can call someone who knows how to rescue the person inside the vehicle without it tipping wrong and crushing her (this actually happened).

When thinking about all these good things the fire department does on a regular basis I have to ask – how much can a red light bulb possibly cost? I’m sure they have them at most hardware stores. It seems like it is worth a few bucks to be able to salute fire departments for all they do.

Let’s see if we can’t light Muscatine up red to support those who are always available to make sure we are safe. I have to wonder if it is possible to change the lights of the Norbert Beckey Bridge to red.

