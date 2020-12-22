HOTLE: Merry Christmas - no matter how you say it

“Merry Christmas — no matter how you say it.”
Those words were first sent to me by a friend who was, of course, wanting to convey happy holidays to all her friends. The thing is, she is Jewish. This is actually a discussion she and I had last weekend. She knew that if she wished people a Happy Hanukkah that the only people who would accept it are people who are Jewish. She went out of her way to wish people the best in a manner they can all accept.
Last weekend she also told the story of the first time someone who wasn’t Jewish wished her a Happy Hanukkah. She explained how it had touched her and made her feel accepted and really a part of the community that she was in.
She is the same person, unfortunately, I had to share the news of a recent hate crime in the Quad-Cities, our home area. For those who haven’t heard, last week someone spray-painted “John 8:44” on the wall of Temple Emanuel in Davenport. This is a Biblical verse that Robert Bower, a man who killed 11 people in the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018 posted as an anti-Semitic message.
I remember discussing the Tree of Life shootings with my friend. I could sit here and write about the increase in radicalized right wingers and increases in flat out white nationalists. I could give numbers of recent violent anti-Semitic incidents. Still, what really resonates with me is hearing my friend saying this was her ultimate nightmare growing up. This really got me thinking. Is this something people spend their lives looking over their shoulders for?
She also told me she was concerned about hanging a family heirloom, a Mezuzah, in her own home because someone might see it and know she is Jewish. For those who don’t know, a Mezuzah is affixed to the doorposts of Jewish homes to “write the words of God on the doorposts of your house.” My friend explained to me it is a prayer for the good fortune of all who enter. Let that sink in. She is concerned she will be targeted because she is displaying a symbol wishing well to all.
As the Christmas season approaches, I cannot help but think there are several groups of people in the community who feel as though they are outsiders. I can’t imagine constantly being afraid of people you know are out there who don’t know the first thing about you, but who hate you to the point some want to see you dead simply because of a different religion, or race, or just different beliefs.
I would like to think we as a society have moved past the need to hate that which we don’t understand, but things like the incident at Temple Emanuel show me differently.
In any event this is the Christmas season, and I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, but I don’t want to exclude anyone. We’ve had plenty of hard feelings over the past year, and I have no desire to add to them. Therefore, I am going to officially steal my friend’s statement and wish everyone a Merry Christmas – no matter how you say it.