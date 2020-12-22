HOTLE: Merry Christmas - no matter how you say it

She also told me she was concerned about hanging a family heirloom, a Mezuzah, in her own home because someone might see it and know she is Jewish. For those who don’t know, a Mezuzah is affixed to the doorposts of Jewish homes to “write the words of God on the doorposts of your house.” My friend explained to me it is a prayer for the good fortune of all who enter. Let that sink in. She is concerned she will be targeted because she is displaying a symbol wishing well to all.

As the Christmas season approaches, I cannot help but think there are several groups of people in the community who feel as though they are outsiders. I can’t imagine constantly being afraid of people you know are out there who don’t know the first thing about you, but who hate you to the point some want to see you dead simply because of a different religion, or race, or just different beliefs.

I would like to think we as a society have moved past the need to hate that which we don’t understand, but things like the incident at Temple Emanuel show me differently.

In any event this is the Christmas season, and I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, but I don’t want to exclude anyone. We’ve had plenty of hard feelings over the past year, and I have no desire to add to them. Therefore, I am going to officially steal my friend’s statement and wish everyone a Merry Christmas – no matter how you say it.

