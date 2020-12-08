HOTLE: Moving ahead with what is left

The health department is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. I suspect it will be the beginning of 2021 before I will be able to get in and get the vaccine. I truly hate needles, but given this last year I will grin and bear it. Of course this has to be tricky and two doses are required for each, about 20-some days apart (although Pfizer’s vaccine begins to give protection after the first dose). The good news is they show about a 95% efficiency against COVID-19. I plan on taking the day after I get the injection off, because there could be some side effects that are consistent with COVID-19. Don’t worry, the COVID-19 virus is not in the vaccine and this is just your body learning to fight off the virus. Vaccine distribution sites will be announced after the vaccines arrive.

Hopefully this will mean an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. I personally hope it means an end to the plexiglass partitions separating almost everything. Also hopefully the rest of the country will take Iowa’s example in how to help your neighbors. When President Donald Trump said he didn’t want the cure to be worse than the disease, he was referring (I believe) to the 12 million Americans who are going to owe at least $5,000 in back rent and utilities after not being able to work. I have also heard unsettling numbers like as much as 70% of small businesses that have had to close during the pandemic will not reopen. The end of the pandemic will mean the work is only just beginning. Also, I wouldn’t count on another stimulus check, as I suspect that first one, along with all the corporate welfare attached to it, tapped out that avenue.