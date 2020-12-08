HOTLE: Moving ahead with what is left

I think each individual in the country has that one thing they have been longing to do once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
Personally, I can’t wait to be able to sit in some comfortable venue with a band in front of me and listen to music being performed in the way that it was meant to be listened to. No recordings or Zoom meetings or Facebook feeds. Just a group of talented people with either instruments or their voices expressing their talent to a roomful of fans.
Of course that is just me. That one thing will change with each individual and what the enjoyment they have had to delay due to COVID-19. Some people may want to take a nice day shopping. Going to see a movie in a theater with speakers turned way up is a good one, although the Palms 10 has been open for quite some time. I actually have standing invitations from friends in other states to visit once the pandemic is over. I can’t even begin to count how many business owners who have spent decades building their businesses up and are desperate to get back to work there are. In any event, 2020 is going to be the year that will live in infamy.
The country has recently had some good news — several national pharmaceutical companies have crossed the finish line and are unveiling their vaccine against COVID-19. For eastern Iowa this is none too soon as our infected numbers are spiking. From what Muscatine County Public Health is saying the vaccine will arrive next week. The first people to get it will be health care professionals and people in extended care facilities. Given all they have been through since March, I think they should have that special consideration. And no, Bill Gates did not spike the vaccines with microchips.
The health department is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. I suspect it will be the beginning of 2021 before I will be able to get in and get the vaccine. I truly hate needles, but given this last year I will grin and bear it. Of course this has to be tricky and two doses are required for each, about 20-some days apart (although Pfizer’s vaccine begins to give protection after the first dose). The good news is they show about a 95% efficiency against COVID-19. I plan on taking the day after I get the injection off, because there could be some side effects that are consistent with COVID-19. Don’t worry, the COVID-19 virus is not in the vaccine and this is just your body learning to fight off the virus. Vaccine distribution sites will be announced after the vaccines arrive.
Hopefully this will mean an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. I personally hope it means an end to the plexiglass partitions separating almost everything. Also hopefully the rest of the country will take Iowa’s example in how to help your neighbors. When President Donald Trump said he didn’t want the cure to be worse than the disease, he was referring (I believe) to the 12 million Americans who are going to owe at least $5,000 in back rent and utilities after not being able to work. I have also heard unsettling numbers like as much as 70% of small businesses that have had to close during the pandemic will not reopen. The end of the pandemic will mean the work is only just beginning. Also, I wouldn’t count on another stimulus check, as I suspect that first one, along with all the corporate welfare attached to it, tapped out that avenue.
I believe the best way I heard it put was when Columbus Junction’s Mayor Mark Huston compared the virus to a flood. He said while it is going on, there is nothing you can do about it. Afterwards, you know things will change and the best you can do is take stock of what is left and move ahead.
