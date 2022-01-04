HOTLE: Moving forward in a positive way

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After being closed down for most of 2020, it seems as if people are ready to move. There are no shortages of new businesses in town, and most of the old ones are back. Sorry to the businesses that did not survive the shutdown. The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has started a program to aid budding entrepreneurs. The holiday stroll was well attended and Muscatine now has a new holiday attraction with the Festival of Lights in Weed Park.

As Gary made it known through his dying breath, life is what you make of it. To this day I will say cancer may have killed him, but it never beat him. While I never met him in person, you can just tell he was one of those people who constantly had a gleam in their eye and always looked forward to the next new thing they get to try with never a thought to the negative of life.

For us in Muscatine, 2022 is going to be what we make of it. We are already off to a good start. We had a joyous holiday season. On the south end of town, rebuilding of the area is coming right along as people are turning out to shape the future of that area. I believe the idea is to move on to other areas of town from there. I can’t wait to see how many people have some ideas for the future.