HOTLE: Moving forward in a positive way

I’m fairly certain we are in a new year. Sure, I fell asleep before midnight, but I am pretty sure the fireworks I sort of heard going off were to mark the change of the year.
That wasn’t the intent. I was planning to wait up until midnight to see the beginning of 2022, but that didn’t happen. When 2022 began, it found me dozing on my couch. Having a job, I tend to be asleep by about 11 p.m. and up at 6 a.m., whether I want to be or not. Then getting up at 6 a.m., I looked out my window only to see no snow on the ground. I suppressed a moment of disappointment (among my resolutions for 2022 is to stop having thoughts such as that one) and went about my morning. It was the first day of a new 365-day story and it is up to us to do something good with that.
For the last few weeks, I have read columns about how 2021 was a let-down and that 2022 was not shaping up to be any better. To quickly channel my former penpal, the late Gary Moore, the year is what those people have made of it and if they are not happy with the way the year went, they probably need to do some soul searching to determine what they are going to do differently to make 2022 a much better year.
To me, 2021 saw the United States finally coming out of the pandemic that had cost many lives and had closed many doors of opportunity for people, especially entrepreneurs. As the country opened up on a new day and stretched, I was ready to see the people of Muscatine band together and make a strong recovery. For the most part, this has been happening.
After being closed down for most of 2020, it seems as if people are ready to move. There are no shortages of new businesses in town, and most of the old ones are back. Sorry to the businesses that did not survive the shutdown. The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has started a program to aid budding entrepreneurs. The holiday stroll was well attended and Muscatine now has a new holiday attraction with the Festival of Lights in Weed Park.
As Gary made it known through his dying breath, life is what you make of it. To this day I will say cancer may have killed him, but it never beat him. While I never met him in person, you can just tell he was one of those people who constantly had a gleam in their eye and always looked forward to the next new thing they get to try with never a thought to the negative of life.
For us in Muscatine, 2022 is going to be what we make of it. We are already off to a good start. We had a joyous holiday season. On the south end of town, rebuilding of the area is coming right along as people are turning out to shape the future of that area. I believe the idea is to move on to other areas of town from there. I can’t wait to see how many people have some ideas for the future.
I’m also told there are some ideas for the uses of the Muscatine Mall. I have not spoken to the person involved so it is not my place to release the ideas that are being worked on. So, for now, I’ll just say it isn’t a secret – it’s a surprise. Having been to the craft fair at the Mall right before Christmas, it was a joy to have trouble finding a parking space and to see the main hall packed with people going through and finding new things for themselves and their loved ones.
Upon reading the letter to city residents from new mayor Brad Bark, I really think he shares the idea of moving forward as a team in a positive manner. The letter is available on the city’s website and elsewhere in this edition.
While there may be some bumps in the road this coming year — not the least of which is the latest strain of COVID-19 — but let’s face it, we knew that disease was here to stay — I think that Muscatine will continue to move forward and come away stronger that we were before COVID-19.