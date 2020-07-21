Hotle: Muscatine is going to the dogs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a general rule, I tend to think there are not bad pets — only bad owners.

This feeling was put to the test a few years ago in Washington County. At the time, a pit bull dog of all things named Ozzy (my favorite singer) had gotten loose from the house he was staying in. As he was running through the streets, a woman was returning a group of special needs children to their residence when the dog charged her. I have always been thankful it charged her instead of one of the kids. She managed to get away and called the police and animal control.

On arrival, the dog, who was apparently going berserk, broke one of the animal control devices they were trying to use. The responding officer almost had to shoot the dog. They finally managed to get it into the back of the animal control truck and close the door.

The police department declared Ozzy a vicious animal. This means he would be humanely destroyed. Sorry to all the pet lovers out there, but if an animal attacks a human or another animal, it is vicious. In asking the council to order Ozzy to be destroyed, the owner came to the meeting and asked for an animal behavioral specialist to examine the dog and determine whether it was vicious or not.