Hotle: Muscatine is going to the dogs

As a general rule, I tend to think there are not bad pets — only bad owners.
This feeling was put to the test a few years ago in Washington County. At the time, a pit bull dog of all things named Ozzy (my favorite singer) had gotten loose from the house he was staying in. As he was running through the streets, a woman was returning a group of special needs children to their residence when the dog charged her. I have always been thankful it charged her instead of one of the kids. She managed to get away and called the police and animal control.
On arrival, the dog, who was apparently going berserk, broke one of the animal control devices they were trying to use. The responding officer almost had to shoot the dog. They finally managed to get it into the back of the animal control truck and close the door.
The police department declared Ozzy a vicious animal. This means he would be humanely destroyed. Sorry to all the pet lovers out there, but if an animal attacks a human or another animal, it is vicious. In asking the council to order Ozzy to be destroyed, the owner came to the meeting and asked for an animal behavioral specialist to examine the dog and determine whether it was vicious or not.
The next day I want to the pound set up at the wastewater treatment plant to get a picture of Ozzy for the story I was writing about the council meeting. If the cage hadn’t been between us, Ozzy would have attacked me. Before anyone begins thinking I’m biased, there was another pit bull in the kennels that was all smiles (yes, dogs can smile). I had the animal control officer take it out so I could make friends with it. That dog was charming, even-tempered and I never once felt threatened. If I did not live in a small apartment at the time, I would have wanted to take the dog home with me.
If you want to know what happened in that story, the animal behavioral specialist got bitten and Ozzy is no longer with us.
So, what is the point? One of the first things the Muscatine City Council will be debating when it returns to in-person meetings is whether to lift the citywide ban on pit bull breeds. Council members are hoping people from the community give input they can use during the debate. It was said during an earlier discussion that pit bulls are the most common dogs to attack humans. I’m not sure this is true as in my experience the little ankle biters are the most bitey, but most of the time it doesn’t get reported.
I don’t have a dog in this fight (pun intended) so I don’t care which way the council goes. Although, I do understand that dogs are members of people’s families. To all animal lovers out there — you will go far to helping keep restrictive laws governing animals from being passed by keeping your furbaby under control. I can’t begin to count the number of times I have seen pet owners out walking their dogs and not really have the dog under control.
I have seen quite a few pit bulls in Muscatine for there being a ban on them in the city. One of the best ways to be able to keep doing things like that is to make sure it doesn’t bother anyone else. Also, make sure to get a hold of the council and let them know what they should do when the discussion finally comes up.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!