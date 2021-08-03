HOTLE: No place like home

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For an area that is only four hours away, there was quite a bit of culture shock. The people I spoke with during the weekend were all very friendly but I can break my dissatisfaction with the area down into three categories – the traffic, the prices, and the crowds.

For anyone going to Chicago, you may want to think about bringing all your supplies with you. Everything in Chicago costs about three times what it does here. A bottle of water is $5. A chicken sandwich and potato wedges (microwaved) was $25. Gas pushed $5 per gallon. What’s more, they ding you for everything there. It costs $4 to drive down the street (tolls). Also, everywhere you went there was an hour long line to get anything.

The horror convention was amazing. For any horror movie fan who has never been to one of these, you really do owe it to yourself to check one out. When you go into the main area, you suddenly find yourself surrounded by people in costume or actual celebrities. I swear horror fans are the most artistic people around. Most of them hand make the costumes they wear to the conventions and go in full costume to entertain the other people there. I have to admit, I keep having this image in my mind of someone checking into the motel, not knowing the convention is going on, and seeing Jason or Freddie in full costume and in character, walking down the hallway. Am I a bad person for thinking that would be funny?