HOTLE: No place like home

If a vacation is done right it should be a strange mix. On one hand, you have a wonderful time but on the other hand you should be very eager to go home when it is over.
This last weekend I took my first vacation in probably about three years. Yes, I have taken days off in the past, but usually these end up being work days and I usually am busier than I would be had I just stayed at work. The idea of actually taking a few days to recharge was very appealing and with both the Chicago Horror Convention and Lollapalooza 2021 going on in Chicago, Ill., it seemed like a good time to get away for a few days.
As luck would have it, I think I got the last motel room available in the area. The down side is that it was about twice as big as I needed, hence twice as expensive. Oh well. It is the only vacation I am planning on taking this year so I just grinned and beared it.
A quick word here — I have been to the Chicago area many times in the past, although these were in my college days. It had been a few decades since I was in the area. I have to say as an adult, the whole experience is much different. I think the main difference is I always stayed at a friend’s house and didn’t have to worry about motels. If I wanted a snack, we always bought food and I would just go to the kitchen and make a snack.
On Friday, after a quick stop at a friend’s auto shop for an oil change and a check on fluids, I was making the four-hour trek to Chicago. Another friend had insisted I go early, saying that traffic in Chicago is horrible later in the day as rush hour approaches. More on how right he was later.
For an area that is only four hours away, there was quite a bit of culture shock. The people I spoke with during the weekend were all very friendly but I can break my dissatisfaction with the area down into three categories – the traffic, the prices, and the crowds.
For anyone going to Chicago, you may want to think about bringing all your supplies with you. Everything in Chicago costs about three times what it does here. A bottle of water is $5. A chicken sandwich and potato wedges (microwaved) was $25. Gas pushed $5 per gallon. What’s more, they ding you for everything there. It costs $4 to drive down the street (tolls). Also, everywhere you went there was an hour long line to get anything.
The horror convention was amazing. For any horror movie fan who has never been to one of these, you really do owe it to yourself to check one out. When you go into the main area, you suddenly find yourself surrounded by people in costume or actual celebrities. I swear horror fans are the most artistic people around. Most of them hand make the costumes they wear to the conventions and go in full costume to entertain the other people there. I have to admit, I keep having this image in my mind of someone checking into the motel, not knowing the convention is going on, and seeing Jason or Freddie in full costume and in character, walking down the hallway. Am I a bad person for thinking that would be funny?
Lollapalooza was a bust, mainly because I didn’t feel like waiting in line for five hours to get in. The closest parking place was about two miles from where a shuttle bus picked people up, and there was already a huge crowd waiting. Even if I had made it in, the crowd in Grant Park was so big I doubt I would have seen anything. Let’s not forget that just getting in would have cost $130.
The convention was very enjoyable and I met several new friends. Still, when I woke up Sunday I decided not to go back for the last day. I had seen everything there was to see and I wanted to get on the road before the traffic picked up. I checked out at 7 a.m., took a winding trip to I-80 and rode that all the way back to Iowa.
Having eaten very little while I was in Chicago (see the part of the column where I describe the prices) one of my first orders of business was to get some food. I stopped at Muscatine Family Restaurant in time for its weekend breakfast buffet. As I sat there enjoying a plate of scrambled eggs and bacon that didn’t cost me $30 I mused on the idea that many times there is just no place like home.