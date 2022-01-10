HOTLE: Nothing new under the sun

I was in high school when the AIDS epidemic happened. At the time little was known about it, except that it was prevalent in the gay community and among intervenous drug users. As a result, many far-right pundits tended to believe AIDS was not a problem in the country, with some even saying it was a divine plague.

One of the arguments I remember someone making was that gay men with HIV should not be allowed medical care in hospitals. The logic was they knew what they were doing was dangerous and they did it anyway. Happily, MDs aren’t governed by some blowhard with a microphone (the very basics of the Internet were still at least a decade away and this type of message usually took the form of talk radio) and they continued to triage patients based on how badly treatment is needed.

There is nothing new under the sun. This time it is the left-wing saying that people who aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 shouldn’t be given treatment at hospitals. It seems as if this is the trendy thing for celebrities to tweet out now. Ironically, George Takei, a former actor, and gay activist has made the argument. OHHHH MYYYY!