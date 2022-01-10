HOTLE: Nothing new under the sun

I was in high school when the AIDS epidemic happened. At the time little was known about it, except that it was prevalent in the gay community and among intervenous drug users. As a result, many far-right pundits tended to believe AIDS was not a problem in the country, with some even saying it was a divine plague.
One of the arguments I remember someone making was that gay men with HIV should not be allowed medical care in hospitals. The logic was they knew what they were doing was dangerous and they did it anyway. Happily, MDs aren’t governed by some blowhard with a microphone (the very basics of the Internet were still at least a decade away and this type of message usually took the form of talk radio) and they continued to triage patients based on how badly treatment is needed.
There is nothing new under the sun. This time it is the left-wing saying that people who aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 shouldn’t be given treatment at hospitals. It seems as if this is the trendy thing for celebrities to tweet out now. Ironically, George Takei, a former actor, and gay activist has made the argument. OHHHH MYYYY!
I recall when COVID-19 was first revealed to be in the United States, everyone seemed to work together as a unit, with the common goal to be arresting the spread of the disease with as little loss of life as possible. Personally, that is still my goal. Also, I would like to see the United States get out of the COVID emergency with some degree of freedom remaining. Then, much like the AIDS epidemic, what should have been a health issue became a political issue.
A couple of weeks ago I recommended people consider getting vaccinated as a precaution against COVID. This is all I feel comfortable doing. I am not a doctor, much less every reader’s personal physician. I was b statement on a discussion I had with an MD who is one of the local emergency room staff. About 18 months ago former Mayor Diana Broderson issued a proclamation mandating the wearing of face coverings in public as protection against COVID. That went over like a lead balloon, with people in the audience when she was giving the proclamation shouting her down at every turn, causing her to walk off before the reading was complete.
In my personal opinion, I think Mayor Broderson was doing what she felt was best to try to protect the health of the people in the community. Having said that, it was determined from many sources she did not have the authority to mandate face coverings on private property, especially by law.
We in the United States simply don’t like being told what to do. We do seem to like telling others what to do. On one hand, it’s important to keep the disease from spreading. I haven’t had COVID-19 (that I know of) but everyone I know who has had it has told me I don’t want it. On the other hand, we need to keep our freedoms intact and not fall victim to government overreach. Check out what is happening in Australia right now if you want to know what I mean by that.
Of course, the flames of this debate are being fanned by every wannabe pundit who has a Twitter account. Things such as Internet censorship are not helping.
As I write this, we are waiting for the SCOTUS to rule on whether Pres. Joe Biden’s mandate that all employers with over 100 employees require vaccinations. There are many places where employees have said they will leave rather than get a vaccination. In other places unions have come out against this. I s a direct violation of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws, which makes certain health information confidential in the workplace. Of course in 1905 the Supreme Court in the case Jacobson Vs. Massachusetts ruled that a state has the authority to require vaccinations (in this case Smallpox) to protect health and safety and that it did not violate individual rights under the 14th Amendment. Currently, all 50 states have vaccine mandates for children attending public schools.
When all is said and done, I hope that we as a community can come together and do what is best. I don’t want to see such people as teachers, emergency personnel, and hospital staff having to leave their jobs en masse. I think there is some way we can all come together and make sure everyone is safe.