HOTLE: Obstruction or Freedom of the Press?

As a professional journalist, I probably don’t have the luxury of being able to state something like “unless Andrea Sahouri was throwing rocks through windows or committing some kind of crime on May 31, 2020, the police did not have a right to lay one hand on her, much less pepper spray and arrest her.”
For people who do not know, Sahouri is a reporter for the Des Moines Register who was arrested during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest, as protesters were clashing with the police. She was charged with Failure to Disburse and Interference with Official Acts, despite identifying herself as a member of the press who was covering the event -- ironically, an event protesting the police overstepping their authority. Shortly after being arrested, she posted a video in which she said that she was “just reporting” when she was arrested.
In fairness, The Register’s executive editor Karen Hunter has acknowledged Sahouri was not wearing press credentials when she was arrested. I have to admit during my career, I have been a bit spoiled in that I have always worked closely with the police. In the areas I have worked, police officers are members of the community and usually simply want to keep the peace. Most of them have also known me on sight. I’ve had many officers recommend areas I can get better photos of an event and, in one case, I gave my camera to an officer to take some pictures in an area I was not allowed in. The first time I have ever had press credentials, not counting specific credentials to get into specific events, is when I came to Muscatine. I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve needed credentials and usually I solved that problem with a copy of a newspaper with one of my articles in it and my driver’s license. The fact I did not have credentials did not mean I was doing my job any less.
The police themselves said in a press release the vast majority of people protesting were doing so peacefully and there was only a small number committing acts of violence. Apparently there were issues with rocks and fireworks being thrown at both the Polk County Courthouse and the Iowa capitol and some damage to Court Avenue, the entertainment district. Tear gas was used. Over a dozen businesses were damaged before order was restored.
Public sentiment in this case, as with all the other protests and/or riots that occurred last summer seems to depend on whether the person forming an opinion approves of BLM or not. I believe this misses the whole point. All someone has to do is realize the Constitution gives Americans the right to free speech and to redress grievances to know that the protests were in the right.
Since Sahouri’s arrest came up, it has raised questions regarding freedom of the press. To me, however, it points to something different. If Sahouri was not doing anything but standing in a public place talking to people and possibly snapping a few photos, why was she arrested? More than that, how many other people did the Des Moines Police Department arrest who were not actually committing a crime?
According to Iowa law, section 723.3, someone commits the crime “failure to disburse” when police order participants in a riot or unlawful assembly to leave and they refuse. Section 719.1 defined “Interference with Official Acts” as a person knowingly resisting or obstructing someone known to be an official, in this case a police officer.
Was there some reason this should override the Constitutional right to free speech, or press, or the right to assemble? It would be nice to know if an order was given for people to disburse but -- surprise of all surprises -- the body camera of the officer who arrested Sahouri was not on at the time.
I honestly don’t understand why this is being prosecuted. Prosecutor Bradley Kinkade has said that Sahouri being a reporter is “irrelevant to the charges.” The Iowa Freedom of Information Council said “all Iowans should be troubled by this abuse of prosecutorial discretion.”
And it’s getting worse. According to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, 127 journalists were arrested in 2020, mostly at protests. In 2019 there were only nine. I’m sure this probably had something to do with a seated president condemning the media as lying whenever they reported things that happened to be inconvenient to his agenda. In fairness through, that one video of CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez calling a protest in Kenosha, Wis., “mostly peaceful” while standing in front of a burning building, does lead one to question certain reports.
The reason Freedom of the Press was included in the Constitution was as a check and balance against governmental overreach. It is meant for cases exactly like this one where there is a conflict between the government and the people.
Here’s hoping the judge decides to do the right thing and let Sahouri go.