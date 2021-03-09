HOTLE: Obstruction or Freedom of the Press?

For people who do not know, Sahouri is a reporter for the Des Moines Register who was arrested during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest, as protesters were clashing with the police. She was charged with Failure to Disburse and Interference with Official Acts, despite identifying herself as a member of the press who was covering the event -- ironically, an event protesting the police overstepping their authority. Shortly after being arrested, she posted a video in which she said that she was “just reporting” when she was arrested.

In fairness, The Register’s executive editor Karen Hunter has acknowledged Sahouri was not wearing press credentials when she was arrested. I have to admit during my career, I have been a bit spoiled in that I have always worked closely with the police. In the areas I have worked, police officers are members of the community and usually simply want to keep the peace. Most of them have also known me on sight. I’ve had many officers recommend areas I can get better photos of an event and, in one case, I gave my camera to an officer to take some pictures in an area I was not allowed in. The first time I have ever had press credentials, not counting specific credentials to get into specific events, is when I came to Muscatine. I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve needed credentials and usually I solved that problem with a copy of a newspaper with one of my articles in it and my driver’s license. The fact I did not have credentials did not mean I was doing my job any less.