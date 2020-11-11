HOTLE: Our way of life may be at stake

“Those are very serious allegations. What proof do you have?” What is so wrong with that question? In this case our very liberty is at stake so someone needs to ask it.
Today is Veterans Day, the day we, as Americans, honor those who served the nation in the military, especially in time of war. These people risked their very lives, and many American veterans have lost their lives, to protect the freedoms we hold dear.
Over the last couple of years people have taken to the streets to protest issues they wish to see changed. While we may agree or disagree with the issues raised, we cannot disagree these people have the American right to voice their opinions on these issues and a right to be heard. There is a certain irony that someone who takes a knee during the national anthem is in fact expressing American freedom, but it is most definitely the case.
Of course, one problem is that many people in this country have never been overseas or seen how other countries are run. They are so comfortable with the idea that these freedoms will always be there that they start using these freedoms as a way to stifle the very freedom that is allowing them the opportunity to have their message heard. Many of these people are younger or disenfranchised and have not really thought about the consequences of what would happen if their ideology was adopted.
So what is Donald Trump’s excuse?
Last week as the votes were being counted, the president called a press conference — in the White House Press Room, reserved for American business no less — during which he discussed his personal campaign. In it he made several unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. This is one of those cases where I don’t know which is worse. If the allegations are true it calls into question the cornerstone of our entire Democratic process — the right to choose our leaders. If the allegations aren’t true, a seated president is using the fear of a breech in the Democratic process to seize power that he has not been rightfully given.
Since his election in 2016, Trump has been the most controversial president in recent history. There have been several times he has flubbed the facts — whether intentionally or not is anyone’s guess — when addressing the American people. This is a person who has made false statements and then falsely said he did not make those statements. It’s safe to say he has a tumultuous relationship with the truth. He has also stated, or failed to say otherwise, that he would not leave office if he lost the 2020 election. This is very scary. If this situation is the case, we quickly move from an elected official to a dictator.
The political climate over these last four years has also caused a massive divide between the American people, which has in many recent cases led to violence. As we move ahead in these next few months, we need to remember that this goes way beyond which political party we prefer. This is about the continuation of the United States as a constitutional republic.
If President Trump has evidence of widespread voter fraud I would want him to come forward with it. It would do nothing but benefit him. If this is going on, it would call our voting process into question and, let’s face it, it would be devastating for the Democrats. If he does not have proof, the baseless allegation is in fact a high federal crime (18 U.S.C. 1001) and he needs to be removed from office pending trial.
On this day of honor for American veterans we have to tread carefully the direction we are heading. They didn’t sacrifice so the United States could become nothing short of a dictatorship.
