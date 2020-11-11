HOTLE: Our way of life may be at stake

Last week as the votes were being counted, the president called a press conference — in the White House Press Room, reserved for American business no less — during which he discussed his personal campaign. In it he made several unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. This is one of those cases where I don’t know which is worse. If the allegations are true it calls into question the cornerstone of our entire Democratic process — the right to choose our leaders. If the allegations aren’t true, a seated president is using the fear of a breech in the Democratic process to seize power that he has not been rightfully given.

Since his election in 2016, Trump has been the most controversial president in recent history. There have been several times he has flubbed the facts — whether intentionally or not is anyone’s guess — when addressing the American people. This is a person who has made false statements and then falsely said he did not make those statements. It’s safe to say he has a tumultuous relationship with the truth. He has also stated, or failed to say otherwise, that he would not leave office if he lost the 2020 election. This is very scary. If this situation is the case, we quickly move from an elected official to a dictator.