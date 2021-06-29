HOTLE: Parents need to be aware of the dangers of child predators

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the 20+ years since this happened, the problem has gotten worse. Law enforcement throughout the country have formed task forces to combat online predators. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, after drug dealing, human trafficking is tied with arms dealing as the second-largest criminal industry in the world, generating about $32 billion each year. Most people know at least one person who was in some way exploited as a child. In Muscatine last week we learned two girls had been allegedly exploited by a predator who turned out to be a high school teacher and coach from Missouri. Kudos to the Muscatine Police Department for getting the FBI in on this and keeping the alleged dirtbag from exploiting any more children, as the evidence indicates he was about to do.

Just a quick word here – IMHO there is a special place in Hell waiting for people who use something as serious as human trafficking to promote a specific political agenda. This is an issue that impacts everyone. Trying to promote cronyism on the backs of victims who are too young to be able to defend themselves is the lowest.