HOTLE: Parents need to be aware of the dangers of child predators

It was watching the presentation from the Illinois State Patrol officer that I learned the easiest way to get a whole bunch of followers on the Internet was to pretend to be a teenage girl.
I was still a cub reporter working my first real journalism job and the internet was still in its infancy. Tom Terry, owner and CEO of the Geneseo Republic, had assigned me to go with him to a presentation by a local service club regarding online predators. During the discussion, the speaker – an undercover officer with the state police – used a photo of a teenage girl (it was a photo several years old of a dispatcher) as a profile picture to enter a chat room (kids, ask your parents what a chat room is). Within a minute he had so many people requesting to chat with him that he couldn’t handle them all.
The officer used the chats coming in to explain how online predators go about finding prey. As this is a family paper I can’t repeat some of the things being said on that chat, but the point is that there was several grown men propositioning what they thought was a teenage girl. The officer said he made several arrests having set up meetings with the predators. In one case the man the officer met had a set of handcuffs, duct tape and a drug meant to render people unconscious. One of the lines the officer said chilled me to the bone – “The only predators who get caught online are the dumb ones. The smart ones are so good we never see them.” And this was about 1997 or so.
In the 20+ years since this happened, the problem has gotten worse. Law enforcement throughout the country have formed task forces to combat online predators. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, after drug dealing, human trafficking is tied with arms dealing as the second-largest criminal industry in the world, generating about $32 billion each year. Most people know at least one person who was in some way exploited as a child. In Muscatine last week we learned two girls had been allegedly exploited by a predator who turned out to be a high school teacher and coach from Missouri. Kudos to the Muscatine Police Department for getting the FBI in on this and keeping the alleged dirtbag from exploiting any more children, as the evidence indicates he was about to do.
Just a quick word here – IMHO there is a special place in Hell waiting for people who use something as serious as human trafficking to promote a specific political agenda. This is an issue that impacts everyone. Trying to promote cronyism on the backs of victims who are too young to be able to defend themselves is the lowest.
Of course there is one thing a child predator fears – an attentive parent. I would encourage parents to keep the lines of communication open with their children. Know who they hang out with and what they are doing. Know what they do online. Also, keep up to date about human trafficking in Iowa and know what the trends are and by extension what to look for. Also, if a child says something is bothering them or something has happened, please believe them. Parents should remember that they are the ones who can stop a bad situation from even happening. Law enforcement can only offer to seek justice for someone who has already become the victim of a crime.
Awareness is a criminal’s worst enemy. Parents would do well to find out what online resources are available to them and make good use of them.
People who find themselves in a bad situation should either contact local law enforcement or call the Iowa Victim Service Call Center 1-800-770-1650 or text ‘IOWAHELP’ to 20121. To seek victim services in Muscatine call 563-263-0067.