The last time I heard the economic boom argument was when I was interviewing the director of the Washington Community Y about a coming bond vote so the city could fund a new building for the Y.
The subject was very controversial and the Y had a major strike against it — a group opposed to the bond vote. I was writing two stories to sit next to each other on our front page giving the pros and cons of passage of the bond. I asked the director what benefit the city would have from building a new Y.
“We can have new sporting events which will bring people to town,” she said. “They will stay in our motels and spend their money in our restaurants and shops.”
I redirected the question by asking her for specifics of what kind of increase in people coming to town we could see. She didn’t have an answer because no study had been done. It was a blanket statement that may or may not have been the case.
Whenever people become invested in a project, of course they do so believing it will do well. In any event it’s a common response for someone promoting a project to say that if it is built thousands of people will descend into the town and more police will be needed to stop all the fistfights going on from people wanting to be the first to spend all their money in local stores.
Last week I attended an informational meeting regarding the proposed Peace Village that a group in town hopes to situate on the space of city-owned property known as Carver Corner. The idea of the park is to honor people in town who have been at the forefront of championing world peace. The park is also meant to be a worldwide tourist destination and will be self-sustaining with revenue from visiting world travelers.
Is this a good idea? How do I know? If I knew things like that, I would certainly be making a lot more money than I do.
One of the first stories I wrote for the Muscatine Journal was about the Stanley Foundation … ooops, Stanley Center for Peace and Security. I learned the story of Max and Betty Stanley who, in 1956, founded the center which remains on the frontlines of the world peace movement. Muscatine definitely has a reason to be proud of these groundbreaking advocates for peace.
The Peace Village is meant to be in honor of Muscatine people who have championed the cause of peace. More information, as well as initial artist renderings, is available on the group’s Facebook page.
The big question at the informational meeting is if the construction of such a location would actually bring people to town. There are plenty of cities that have built projects only to have them just kind of sit there. Usually either the interest in those projects wasn’t actually there or there was no expansion and people came to see it once and then had no reason to return.
On the other hand, Iowa actually is a hot spot for international travelers. Many representatives from other countries regularly visit Iowa to learn more about agricultural techniques. I don’t know if these people would be the target audience of such a location. I’m not even sure if they could visit a Peace Village as part of their trip. Many such trips only last as long as is necessary and is strictly scheduled.
The point really is that there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered. It is too early to approve the project; it may also be too early to reject it. Need the info. I get the feeling it will eventually be up to the people of Muscatine as to how much merit the project has. Given that it is city land, this is probably the way it should be. If discussions with Merge have ended (I’m still waiting to hear back from them) the idea of a Peace Village may come more to the forefront.
