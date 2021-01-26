HOTLE: Positive cat-itude

Remind me to look into how much it costs for getting cable TV in my apartment. I never actually watch TV, but that is really not the point. The point is recognizing the good deed Muscatine Power and Water (MPW), my internet and power provider, did Tuesday morning.

Since I have been in Muscatine, I have written from time to time about how MPW tends to work with the community to make good things happen that are well above and beyond the company’s expectations. One of the first stories I wrote in Muscatine was about MPW working to win a contest for a free facelift for the water tower. The company won and anyone travelling on Highway 61 can see the fabulous artwork from a local artist as they drive by the tower. Every time I have called the company for whatever reason the workers seem to go above and beyond to make sure I’m happy. Tuesday morning, however, the company just went way overboard.

All day Monday, the area knew it was going to get hammered by a high-intensity snowstorm, which was predicted to last through the night and well into Tuesday. Fortunately Muscatine seems not to have gotten hit with the worst of the storm. Many other neighboring areas had to call for a snow emergency, which Muscatine was able to avoid. We weren’t buried in, but there was a good deal of snow on the ground when most of us got up Tuesday morning.