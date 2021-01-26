HOTLE: Positive cat-itude

Remind me to look into how much it costs for getting cable TV in my apartment. I never actually watch TV, but that is really not the point. The point is recognizing the good deed Muscatine Power and Water (MPW), my internet and power provider, did Tuesday morning.
Since I have been in Muscatine, I have written from time to time about how MPW tends to work with the community to make good things happen that are well above and beyond the company’s expectations. One of the first stories I wrote in Muscatine was about MPW working to win a contest for a free facelift for the water tower. The company won and anyone travelling on Highway 61 can see the fabulous artwork from a local artist as they drive by the tower. Every time I have called the company for whatever reason the workers seem to go above and beyond to make sure I’m happy. Tuesday morning, however, the company just went way overboard.
All day Monday, the area knew it was going to get hammered by a high-intensity snowstorm, which was predicted to last through the night and well into Tuesday. Fortunately Muscatine seems not to have gotten hit with the worst of the storm. Many other neighboring areas had to call for a snow emergency, which Muscatine was able to avoid. We weren’t buried in, but there was a good deal of snow on the ground when most of us got up Tuesday morning.
As I went through several of the area Facebook pages Tuesday morning, I found a post about a cat who had been stuck in a tree overnight and someone (I thought it was the owner, but apparently not) was asking for help to get the animal down from high in the branches. Exercising editor’s privilege, I asked reporter Andrea Grubaugh to call the person from the post. A quick discussion found that MPW was sending out a lift truck to retrieve the cat. What’s more, the truck was already on route to the scene.
Let me reiterate – while the entire area including MPW was digging out from under several inches of snow that fell overnight, the company sent a truck out to retrieve the cat from the tree.
The crew was successful and retrieved a six-month old kitten from the tree. As much as I would like to use the cat’s name, I don’t think she has one yet. The kitten was taken to the humane shelter to await adoption. Anyone checking out the front page of the paper today will see that she definitely has the adorable factor going on. I’m actually kind of surprised no one at MPW named her. Andrea was saying she wanted to name her Elsa and wishes she was able to adopt her.
As much as rescuing the cat after what had to have been a cold night, we also have to remember it is great that we have a company that is so much part of the community that when someone calls and asks for assistance, even regarding something that is not part of the company’s business, time is made to get it done. Even after a night full of snow. Kudos.
I’m sure later this week we will do a follow up story to see how the cat is doing. Anyone looking for a new pet could certainly do much worse that this animal.
I have to admit, it really is very nice to run a story about a community pulling together and reaching a happy ending. It just goes to show that when we all work together, we can get so much more accomplished that if we all worked individually.