HOTLE: Raiders of the Lost Payphone

A quick word here – one prized possession of people during that time was the Cap’n Crunch Bo’sun whistle that was a prize at the bottom of the cereal box. Well, this whistle from the mid-1960s mimicked the tone -- 2,600 hz -- that payphone repairmen used to bypass AT&T’s security systems and give its user free long-distance calls.

The idea of finding a payphone intrigued me. I recall reading once that when people are exposed to an item from an earlier stage of their life, they go back into the mindset of that time in their life -- up to and including not being affected by injuries or illnesses they have suffered since. A friend and I had kicked around the idea of building a rolling artifact center into a trailer, which can be taken to retirement communities so people can see and handle items from when they were in their teens or 20s. Someone please steal this idea. I would love to see something like that.

As I tried to think of where a payphone might be, the answer came to that posting. Someone believes that there was still a payphone at the gas station in Fruitland. During lunch one day I headed to Express Mart on Highway 61. As I turned into the parking lot, there it was.