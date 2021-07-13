HOTLE: Raiders of the Lost Payphone

I don’t think I would have been surprised if the Indiana Jones theme started playing as I got out of my truck for a closer look.
We really should start from the beginning.
A few days ago I was on a Muscatine social media site with the question posted: Where is a good payphone in the area. It actually made me try to think back to when was the last time I saw a payphone. I think I saw a couple in a restaurant a few years ago, but I doubt they worked. In the stream on the post, I think my favorite answer was “There is one right next to Blockbuster Video.”
I don’t know if it seem this way to others, but to me time seems to be moving fast and it seems as if something that was brand new five years ago is old and out of date now and it would be a chore to even find one. I looked it up and one of the top sellers in 2016 were large wireless earbuds.
Over the last decade or so I have spent many hours digging through century homes, finding things many generations older than myself. Many items I have found were still in the box. It really is cool when you find a box containing something from the 1940s. What is now a sought after vintage find was once an everyday item.
The main payphones that came to mind were at SouthPark Mall in Moline – circa 1986 or so. And, yes, by Montgomery Wards and a record store.
A quick word here – one prized possession of people during that time was the Cap’n Crunch Bo’sun whistle that was a prize at the bottom of the cereal box. Well, this whistle from the mid-1960s mimicked the tone -- 2,600 hz -- that payphone repairmen used to bypass AT&T’s security systems and give its user free long-distance calls.
The idea of finding a payphone intrigued me. I recall reading once that when people are exposed to an item from an earlier stage of their life, they go back into the mindset of that time in their life -- up to and including not being affected by injuries or illnesses they have suffered since. A friend and I had kicked around the idea of building a rolling artifact center into a trailer, which can be taken to retirement communities so people can see and handle items from when they were in their teens or 20s. Someone please steal this idea. I would love to see something like that.
As I tried to think of where a payphone might be, the answer came to that posting. Someone believes that there was still a payphone at the gas station in Fruitland. During lunch one day I headed to Express Mart on Highway 61. As I turned into the parking lot, there it was.
I suppose it was too much to ask to see an actual vintage phone booth. There, mounted in the grassy area next to the air hose station and an older looking mailbox, was a payphone. It obviously didn’t work, as the receiver was in two pieces and held together with two wires. Still, it was neat to see that old thing.
It got me wondering about the past of that area. I wondered if there had once been some kind of overhang to protect people from rain.
I’m sure this is a simple thing, but it did make my day to see that. It is strange how things that can be considered everyday items can just slip out of your life without notice. It is also strange how some of the smaller things in life can give you such enjoyment.