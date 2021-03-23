HOTLE: Reviving Muscatine Mall

What would it take to reinvigorate the Muscatine Mall?
For someone who has an active imagination and views problem solving in the same manner most people view solving a puzzle, this is a question that is bound to jump into their heads. I grant you there are still many great businesses in the mall, and several along the outside but not in the mall proper. Nevertheless, it has been very rare I have had difficulty finding a parking spot at the mall, and then it was because there was a special event going on.
This entered my head last week as I stopped at Jimmy Johns, a sandwich restaurant inside the mall, for lunch. After eating I took a few minutes before returning to work to stroll around the mall. I was happy to see some of the areas that had been put to good use. There is a Tae Kwon Do studio (always good. I was into Karate growing up personally), a shoe store, and a couple of hair and nail salons. The part I didn’t like came when I got further into the mall and kept running into the empty spaces. There was a vacant movie theater that appears to have been empty for a couple of decades. There was an empty big box store at the end and, peeking in the windows, it had plenty of space for consumables.
Resisting the urge to slip into one of the empty stores for a look around, I left, wondering what can be done to bring the stores back to life. I grant you, I have no idea how much would be charged for the rent of one of those stores (in most malls store space is pretty expensive) or how many businesses are looking for retail space.
A wise man once said to me that opportunities are far more common that people who are able to recognize opportunities. Personally I think Muscatine might have a good opportunity sitting right there.
Hear me out — I was recently at NorthPark Mall in Davenport with a friend. We came across a store in the mall that distinguished itself because it had no name on the front, yet the inside was full of people. The store was really cool. It turned out that it was a store that had been rented by several people as opposed to one business and each had set up their own little kiosk or table of merchandise. I actually harkened back to a building in downtown Davenport back in the mid-'90s or so that rented little rooms to individual business owners, calling itself a private mall. The areas weren’t as big as most mall stores, but then the people running them weren’t national chains.
Last weekend I attended a craft fair being held at the former Skateland building, now called the Arch. Owners Dustin and Kari Finley had adapted to having to close the gymnastics studio due to COVID-19 and the result was essentially a dance hall full of vendors and customers.
This is something that is feasible. I am a huge proponent of taking something that is reaching the end of its useful life and turning it into something that can provide many more years of use. If you really want to make that short story long read the book “The Scavenger Manifesto” by Anneli Rufus and Kristan Lawson. It is the ultimate form of recycling and green life. I would have no idea how many times I have made money online with something I rescued from the landfill and someone now has an item they are putting to use.
As of right now we have some potential seed money coming in from the federal government. Like most people I don’t know what it can be used for, but the city council has already brought up wanting to help small business. Is that limited to existing small business or can it be used to start new business?
I wish I had a dollar for every time I have heard someone say their pet project would “bring hundreds of people to the community and they will spend all their money at local businesses.” Someone creating a mall full of local businesses actually would. It’s one of the main reasons people visit areas.
While I have never looked into how many weekend entrepreneurs there are in Muscatine who would like to start their own business but have always been scared away by the price, I have been very few places that haven’t had quite a few. It would be great to see a group of friends could get together, pool their money and rent a store at the mall. Given many stores have been vacant for, it appears, quite some time, I get the feeling they could make a deal on the rent. I doubt the owner is making any money from an empty store. The new business owners would then divide up the store and put their personal wares up for people to buy. Before too long, we have a reinvigorated mall. A very unique one in fact with Muscatine written all over it.
Just a thought. It is one of those things you think about when hiking around a bit at lunch hour. Come to think of it, I wonder if there are any classes at Muscatine Community College that teach business opening. I think next time I see college president Naomi DeWinter I may have to put a bug in her ear.