HOTLE: Reviving Muscatine Mall

As of right now we have some potential seed money coming in from the federal government. Like most people I don’t know what it can be used for, but the city council has already brought up wanting to help small business. Is that limited to existing small business or can it be used to start new business?

I wish I had a dollar for every time I have heard someone say their pet project would “bring hundreds of people to the community and they will spend all their money at local businesses.” Someone creating a mall full of local businesses actually would. It’s one of the main reasons people visit areas.

While I have never looked into how many weekend entrepreneurs there are in Muscatine who would like to start their own business but have always been scared away by the price, I have been very few places that haven’t had quite a few. It would be great to see a group of friends could get together, pool their money and rent a store at the mall. Given many stores have been vacant for, it appears, quite some time, I get the feeling they could make a deal on the rent. I doubt the owner is making any money from an empty store. The new business owners would then divide up the store and put their personal wares up for people to buy. Before too long, we have a reinvigorated mall. A very unique one in fact with Muscatine written all over it.

Just a thought. It is one of those things you think about when hiking around a bit at lunch hour. Come to think of it, I wonder if there are any classes at Muscatine Community College that teach business opening. I think next time I see college president Naomi DeWinter I may have to put a bug in her ear.

