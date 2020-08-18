Hotle: Riding the Storm Out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While I have only lived in Muscatine about eight months, I can now say I am very proud to be a member of the community.

Why do I say that? One of the things I love about Iowa communities that I have discovered since moving here from Illinois, is how no matter their thoughts on each other normally, when there is an emergency people in most Iowa communities pull together and face the emergency as one entity. This is what I am seeing happen with many people in Muscatine — and it only took almost being blown away to learn this.

On Monday, Aug. 10, I was over at the Muscatine Joint Communications Center typing up the daily police log. Normally when I do this, I sit on the couch in front of the window next to the main entrance. When I walked over to the center, I had noticed that the sky had gotten grey. This was a bit of a relief from the hot and sticky conditions earlier in the day. My biggest concern at the time was that it was going to rain on me as I headed back to The Journal.