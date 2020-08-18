Hotle: Riding the Storm Out

While I have only lived in Muscatine about eight months, I can now say I am very proud to be a member of the community.
Why do I say that? One of the things I love about Iowa communities that I have discovered since moving here from Illinois, is how no matter their thoughts on each other normally, when there is an emergency people in most Iowa communities pull together and face the emergency as one entity. This is what I am seeing happen with many people in Muscatine — and it only took almost being blown away to learn this.
On Monday, Aug. 10, I was over at the Muscatine Joint Communications Center typing up the daily police log. Normally when I do this, I sit on the couch in front of the window next to the main entrance. When I walked over to the center, I had noticed that the sky had gotten grey. This was a bit of a relief from the hot and sticky conditions earlier in the day. My biggest concern at the time was that it was going to rain on me as I headed back to The Journal.
As I typed away at the daily call log, the storm sirens went off. I glanced out the window and saw it had gotten darker. Again, no cause for alarm. A fast-moving storm must be entering the area. I went back to typing. Suddenly one of the dispatchers came up from the communications center and yelled at me to get away from the window. I looked outside and the sky had turned black and there were massive gusts of wind. As I and two people from the records department moved away from the windows into a nearby hallway, the reports began coming in of downed trees, overturned semis on Highway 61 and broken power lines on fire. I later learned that there had been 75 mph wind gusts in the downtown area, right by where I was at.
It would be later that I would check my social media pages to learn that Muscatine did not bear the brunt of the storm. While there was plenty of tree damage and some power outages in Muscatine, it was very little compared to the Quad-Cities — and that was nothing compared to Cedar Rapids. According to all reports I have, Cedar Rapids looks like a bomb hit it. As I am writing this it has been over a week since the storm and still many areas of Cedar Rapids are without power.
Of course for Muscatineians this just won’t do. Over the last week, there have been several groups and just people hoping to help who have made the trek to Cedar Rapids to deliver needed food and supplies to those who are still suffering from the effects of the storm. The Salvation Army of Muscatine sent a group to Cedar Rapids. My friend Jim Huston ran into a group at Walmart gathering supplies to take to Cedar Rapids (technically Marion) and distribute. These people need to call us as we would love to tell their story. The people who have gone to Cedar Rapids to offer assistance also spoke of posting on social media less than 24 hours prior to leaving and ending up getting more supplies and support than they could carry from the Muscatine community.
It is wonderful to know I’m in a community that takes care of its own as well as others in the area who need help. I also encourage people who have stories about going to render assistance in Cedar Rapids to give us a call. We would love to hear all about it.
