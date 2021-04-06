HOTLE: Rights and responsibilities of Constitutional Carry

And then suddenly this guy was walking toward me menacingly with his right arm reaching for something behind his back.

Obviously not a situation anyone wants to be in, I told him to show me his hands. No response. I told him again to stop and show me his hands. Again, no response. In my hand I held an old Smith and Wesson model 39 automatic, and of course I wondered if it was called for. Unfortunately when all you have is a hammer, pretty soon everything starts to look like a nail. The subject was much closer and began to withdraw his hand from his back. I raised the gun and fired once. A red dot appeared right between the man’s eyes.

The scene froze and the lights came up. The scene had been a video that was shown on a screen to mimic a situation law enforcement officers may run across in the field. The gun was a shell equipped with a laser that showed the point of impact on the screen. The instructor who had brought the simulator to the area commented we should see how that scene would have played out. With the touch of a button the scene continued. The man pulled out a card which he held up. The card said “I’m deaf and can’t speak.”

Dirty Harry I’m not. If that was real, legalities aside, I would have killed an unarmed and innocent man. This would have been something I would have had to live with for the rest of my life.