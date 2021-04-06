HOTLE: Rights and responsibilities of Constitutional Carry

And then suddenly this guy was walking toward me menacingly with his right arm reaching for something behind his back.
Obviously not a situation anyone wants to be in, I told him to show me his hands. No response. I told him again to stop and show me his hands. Again, no response. In my hand I held an old Smith and Wesson model 39 automatic, and of course I wondered if it was called for. Unfortunately when all you have is a hammer, pretty soon everything starts to look like a nail. The subject was much closer and began to withdraw his hand from his back. I raised the gun and fired once. A red dot appeared right between the man’s eyes.
The scene froze and the lights came up. The scene had been a video that was shown on a screen to mimic a situation law enforcement officers may run across in the field. The gun was a shell equipped with a laser that showed the point of impact on the screen. The instructor who had brought the simulator to the area commented we should see how that scene would have played out. With the touch of a button the scene continued. The man pulled out a card which he held up. The card said “I’m deaf and can’t speak.”
Dirty Harry I’m not. If that was real, legalities aside, I would have killed an unarmed and innocent man. This would have been something I would have had to live with for the rest of my life.
A similar kind of simulator to this is currently in the area. I have to admit I would love to see someone who is critical of the police use of force try their hand at this and see how they would do. The situations are not as clear cut as they appear.
The reason I am bringing this up is that last week Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a Constitutional Carry law, allowing people to carry a gun in public without the previously required carry permit issued by the local sheriff’s office. I am a huge proponent of the Second Amendment and believe guns and the right of a citizen to defend themselves in bad situations no one wishes to be in is important. The problem is while people today seem quick to talk about their rights, they never seem to address the responsibilities that come with those rights.
In this case, it is the responsibility of the gun owner to ensure the people around them are not in any danger from their actions, no matter how well intended. If a situation goes really wrong, no one is going to care what political beliefs the person who caused the problem has, nor what their favorite talk radio host said on the air. The responsibility is entirely theirs.
As a holder of a carry permit, I try to take a class in the self-defense use of a carry gun at least once every six months. That is my way of ensuring no one will be in danger because of something I did or failed to do. If someone new to carrying a gun chooses this option, as it is now legal to do, they might want to think about going this route. Trust me, having seen all the Rambo movies does not constitute training in the defensive use of a gun. In real life if your gun even leaves its holster in public, you better have a really good reason for that to have happened.
We also have to accept that for some reason there are people who see the need to walk around in public with their AR rifle slung over their shoulder. I’m personally not a fan of this, but it is now legal. Usually this is a political statement and for the most part they do not intend to harm anyone.
As Sheriff Quinn Riess recently said, Iowa is not the first state to adopt Constitutional Carry. Personally, I am not worried that more criminals will have access to guns or will be carrying them. Almost by definition criminals do not care what the laws are and do what they want. My concern is people who have good intentions and think they know how to be safe because they have seen police shows on TV.
At this point, the decision on whether to carry is up to the individual. I would encourage anyone who chooses this option to learn how to be safe and what situations a gun can be used – and more importantly what situations a gun can’t be used in. You only have one chance to get this right and if you don’t you can end up killing someone.