Hotle: Screams from the screen

It’s October. How about some of our all-time favorite horror movies on the big screen?
To say the obvious, it seems as if the movie industry has taken a serious hit from COVID-19. Several movies scheduled to be out this year have been pushed back for a 2021 release. This includes the new Halloween movie and the latest James Bond movie, among many others. The logic being that releasing movies when people are afraid to go to the theater is a recipe for disaster. This leaves the owners of movie theaters struggling more so than ever with the age-old question of how to get the behinds in the seats.
I am thinking of the entire industry including several movie actors I have met over the years. The thing most people don’t know about professional actors is most of them are not making money hand over fist. They have bills to pay and work tends to only come a little at a time. For an actor to get a television show, it means they have a steady source of income. In movies, it really depends on what is being made and how much actors are being paid to work on it.
When I was growing up, going to the movies was more of a thing. It is something you spent the evening with your friends doing. I have a lot of really good memories of getting together with friends at the Showcase Cinemas in Milan, Ill., and seeing the latest blockbuster that was out. Time marches on and this kind of went by the wayside when video stores opened and you were able to pick several movies to watch at home. Now you can stream movies without ever leaving home. As far as the whole movie experience goes, this is kind of sterile.
As my official favorite time of year, October is providing plenty of opportunity for theaters to get back on track. Since the state reopened, theaters have been showing older movies. It sounds like it is time for a series of horror movie marathons throughout the country. During Halloween season (for horror movie fans it is a season and not just one day) it would be great to see such old favorites as Jaws or The Exorcist on the big screen again. We can see the third Friday the 13th movie in 3D in the theater. To keep the younger people in the audience satisfied, there are plenty of movies such as The Nightmare Before Christmas that would be wonderful to see in theaters. And of course who can forget midnight classics such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show?
I would also love to see theater owners follow in the footsteps of the late William Castle. Castle, a director known for making B movies, became famous for offering gimmicks that kept audiences enthralled in his movies. In his movie "Homicidal" (1961) there was a 45 second window, counted down on screen, when audience members were offered the chance to leave and get a full refund if they were too frightened to see the remainder of the movie. In his movie "13 Ghosts" (1960), audience members were given special glasses that would reveal ghosts on the screen when looked through. Probably his most famous gimmick was during the movie "The Tingler" (1959) when he attached vibrating motors to the bottoms of theater seats. Just imagine what theaters could do today to involve audiences in movies.
For people looking to get out in an evening, going to see a good, old fashioned movie might be just the ticket. Obviously people at high risk should probably stay home, not just from the movies but as much as possible. Also, people with any kind of symptoms should stay home. For healthy people looking for some entertainment or looking for a way to help the economy recover from COVID-19, a trip to the theater may be just the ticket.
