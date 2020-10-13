Hotle: Screams from the screen

It’s October. How about some of our all-time favorite horror movies on the big screen?

To say the obvious, it seems as if the movie industry has taken a serious hit from COVID-19. Several movies scheduled to be out this year have been pushed back for a 2021 release. This includes the new Halloween movie and the latest James Bond movie, among many others. The logic being that releasing movies when people are afraid to go to the theater is a recipe for disaster. This leaves the owners of movie theaters struggling more so than ever with the age-old question of how to get the behinds in the seats.

I am thinking of the entire industry including several movie actors I have met over the years. The thing most people don’t know about professional actors is most of them are not making money hand over fist. They have bills to pay and work tends to only come a little at a time. For an actor to get a television show, it means they have a steady source of income. In movies, it really depends on what is being made and how much actors are being paid to work on it.

