HOTLE: Sharing the fun of the fair

I am very optimistic the 2021 Muscatine County Fair will mark a new beginning for the event in many ways.
For the first time in two years people will flock to the Muscatine County Fairgrounds in West Liberty to line up for the carnival rides, funnel cakes and to fill the barns looking at the livestock that our youthful future agricultural producers have grown. I’m kind of predicting this will be a record-setting year.
I’m particularly excited because this is officially my first Muscatine County Fair. I arrived here in September 2019 after the fair had ended. In 2020, the fair was held virtually due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
For years I enjoyed covering the Washington County Fair. Every day we would head out to the fair to find out what was going on and how people felt about it.
Now, in Muscatine, I am looking forward to doing the same thing. The hitch is that The Journal is not staffed to be able to get photos of all the winners. We plan to hit the fair every day and get photos of the goings on, but we don’t have time to wait for every contest to end. Of course, this is something that is important to 4-H and FFA students who are keeping a log book.
As the fair is as important to you as it is to us, we are asking parents to email us photos of their kids with their ribbons, trophies and the award winning animal. We will print the photo in the Journal as space is available. Please include the child’s name; parents’ names; town they live in; 4-H team; contest they competed in; and prize they won. We will get their photo in pretty much in the order they are received.
Also, send photos of your Muscatine County Fair 2021 memories to david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com. We will be very happy to include them in the paper.
A quick shout-out: An acquaintance of mine, Dawn Sedlacek, and her band, Toxic Blonde, are performing at the fair on Friday night. Fans of classic hard rock and heavy metal, like me, could definitely do a lot worse than to go and see them. Their performances are always high energy, and Dawn’s voice is amazing.
Without local music there is no music, and local musicians deserve our support.
See you there.