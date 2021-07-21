HOTLE: Sharing the fun of the fair

I am very optimistic the 2021 Muscatine County Fair will mark a new beginning for the event in many ways.

For the first time in two years people will flock to the Muscatine County Fairgrounds in West Liberty to line up for the carnival rides, funnel cakes and to fill the barns looking at the livestock that our youthful future agricultural producers have grown. I’m kind of predicting this will be a record-setting year.

I’m particularly excited because this is officially my first Muscatine County Fair. I arrived here in September 2019 after the fair had ended. In 2020, the fair was held virtually due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

For years I enjoyed covering the Washington County Fair. Every day we would head out to the fair to find out what was going on and how people felt about it.

Now, in Muscatine, I am looking forward to doing the same thing. The hitch is that The Journal is not staffed to be able to get photos of all the winners. We plan to hit the fair every day and get photos of the goings on, but we don’t have time to wait for every contest to end. Of course, this is something that is important to 4-H and FFA students who are keeping a log book.