HOTLE: Tanya Roberts lived before she died

That was a first. I’ve been a reporter for some time and I have never seen a case where someone was officially declared dead only to turn around and learn they were still alive.
For those who haven’t heard, Tanya Roberts, former Bond girl, former star of "That '70s Show," and former Charlie’s Angel was reported to have died Sunday night after collapsing and being rushed to the hospital. It was later reported that reports of her death were exaggerated. No, not greatly exaggerated as she was in the intensive care unit at the time and the situation looked pretty bad. Her partner and manager Lance O’Brien had reported that she was dead after visiting her in the hospital and said she had suddenly shut her eyes and he had seen her fade away. The hospital informed him in the middle of an interview about Roberts’ death that she was still alive.
Unfortunately it was made official early Tuesday that Roberts, 65, passed away overnight. O’Brien reported that she had an inter urinary infection that had spread throughout her organs and her blood. This was made worse by a history of Hepatitis C.
I have to admit that I really haven’t seen Roberts in very many movies. I’m a bit too young to have watched the “Charlie’s Angels” TV series. I’m a great James Bond fan however “A View to a Kill,” the film she starred in, is one of my least favorite of the series. I watched “That '70s Show” years ago, but for the life of me, I can’t remember her in it.
Still, she seemed to have been a pretty big star, having racked up 41 movie credits to her name, including a James Bond movie and a starring role in several TV shows. I didn’t like the idea of the bizarre circumstances surrounding her final hours overshadowing a pretty amazing life.
Let me digress for a quick second. When Bond stars Sean Connery and Roger Moore passed away, it wasn’t even a time for sadness. In both of their cases you knew they had lived their lives to the fullest. They had the opportunity to do things and meet people most never could accomplish in 10 lifetimes. When they died, everyone knew that in fact they had truly lived. I would say Roberts is very much like this.
Born Victoria Leigh Blum in the Bronx, New York, before relocating to Ontario, Canada, Roberts began working at the early age of 15 to become a model. She left high school and hitchhiked across the United States (somewhere, someone has a story about picking up Roberts during this time) before going back to New York. She began working as a model and eventually met psychology student Barry Roberts as they were both waiting in line at a movie. The couple were soon married, after Roberts proposed to him as the two were riding a subway. Barry Roberts was working to become a screenwriter and Roberts began to study acting.
With plenty of work, both began to secure their own careers. While Barry Roberts was working as a screenwriter, Tanya Roberts, after appearing in several movies and TV pilots, landed a leading role in the fifth season of the TV show “Charlie’s Angels.” She also appeared in several B movies that would quickly become HBO favorites, including “Beastmaster” and “Sheena.” Then there was “A View to a Kill,” Which Roberts almost didn’t take after seeing how few Bond girls landed roles after acting in a Bond film.
A quick note – every actor I have spoken with has told me that people who are able to secure enough roles to be able to earn a living from only acting is doing an amazing job.
In 1998 she worked on “That '70s Show,” until leaving the series in 2001 when Barry Roberts developed terminal cancer. She retired from acting in 2005 to be able to spend time with her husband. He died in 2006.
The premature notification of death is actually quite understandable. Apparently she had been on a ventilator since being taken to the hospital on Dec. 24. During the situation when O’Brien had visited Roberts the first time was an end-of-life visit and he was there to say his final goodbyes.
The story of Tanya Roberts has its up and downs, much like every other person’s story. She was not born with a silver spoon, worked hard, and eventually made it where she wanted to be. When people think of Tanya Roberts, they shouldn’t think of how she died; they should think of how she lived.