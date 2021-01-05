HOTLE: Tanya Roberts lived before she died

Still, she seemed to have been a pretty big star, having racked up 41 movie credits to her name, including a James Bond movie and a starring role in several TV shows. I didn’t like the idea of the bizarre circumstances surrounding her final hours overshadowing a pretty amazing life.

Let me digress for a quick second. When Bond stars Sean Connery and Roger Moore passed away, it wasn’t even a time for sadness. In both of their cases you knew they had lived their lives to the fullest. They had the opportunity to do things and meet people most never could accomplish in 10 lifetimes. When they died, everyone knew that in fact they had truly lived. I would say Roberts is very much like this.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in the Bronx, New York, before relocating to Ontario, Canada, Roberts began working at the early age of 15 to become a model. She left high school and hitchhiked across the United States (somewhere, someone has a story about picking up Roberts during this time) before going back to New York. She began working as a model and eventually met psychology student Barry Roberts as they were both waiting in line at a movie. The couple were soon married, after Roberts proposed to him as the two were riding a subway. Barry Roberts was working to become a screenwriter and Roberts began to study acting.