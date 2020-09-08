HOTLE: The day the world changed forever

It seems to be a sorry comment on the human condition that every generation in the United States has one moment that will be forever burned into their memory. Anyone in the generation before mine will tell you where they were when they found out John F. Kennedy was assassinated. In my generation, it was the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks (9/11).
I was in Galesburg, Illinois, doing the police log for the Register-Mail that day. I had just gotten done with the city police log and was heading downstairs to the fire department. As I got there, fire chief John Cratty was in the command center and appeared very flustered. He told me that a plane had hit the World Trade Center tower. I have to admit when he first said “plane,” my thoughts went to a single engine plane and not a jumbo jet airliner.
I watched a couple minutes of the video coverage of the event, which mostly consisted of live time video of the tower burning. As I watched, a second jet came into frame and flew right into the second tower.
Not really believing what I had just seen, I called my desk editor to let him know something was happening. Having not seen the second collision because he was in a planning meeting, he did not understand the magnitude of what was happening.
A quick word here — for people looking back at the event (and let’s face it, many of the younger people in the community weren’t even born when this happened), it is given to them in one encapsulated form. For people who were there, it unfolded over the space of several hours and then the aftermath was seen over many days, weeks and months.
I made it back to the paper, where a television had been brought into the meeting room to monitor the events going on in New York. I watched in horror as the first World Trade Center tower (the south tower) collapsed from fire-induced structural failure. My first thought was “they didn’t have enough time to get everyone out of the building.” Yes, I was watching when the north tower collapsed as well.
We later found out a third jet had struck the Pentagon and a fourth had crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
The end result was 2,996 people were killed during the attacks and more than 6,000 were injured. It is reported over 200 people either fell or jumped to their deaths from the burning towers. Also, 411 emergency workers lost their lives trying to rescue people from the towers. It took months to determine a specific number of casualties, as bone and tissue fragments in the wreckage were all that was left.
That was 19 years ago Friday. The story, of course, didn’t end there. We are still feeling the aftermath of the event, as many of the wars on terror are still going on in the Middle East.
One big takeaway, looking back, is that after the attacks, the people of the United States came together in a manner like I had never seen before. It is something the people today could use. During the weeks after the attacks, we were all Americans. There were no Democrats or Republicans. There was no racial divide. There was no constant attempts to demonize people who had different views. It was a country who came together to help each other live through one of the most horrific events of our country’s history.
On Friday, I would like to invite people to join me at 7:46 a.m. (or 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, when the first jet struck the north tower) in remembering the people who were lost in the attacks. It was a time when our world changed forever.
