HOTLE: The day the world changed forever

I made it back to the paper, where a television had been brought into the meeting room to monitor the events going on in New York. I watched in horror as the first World Trade Center tower (the south tower) collapsed from fire-induced structural failure. My first thought was “they didn’t have enough time to get everyone out of the building.” Yes, I was watching when the north tower collapsed as well.

We later found out a third jet had struck the Pentagon and a fourth had crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

The end result was 2,996 people were killed during the attacks and more than 6,000 were injured. It is reported over 200 people either fell or jumped to their deaths from the burning towers. Also, 411 emergency workers lost their lives trying to rescue people from the towers. It took months to determine a specific number of casualties, as bone and tissue fragments in the wreckage were all that was left.

That was 19 years ago Friday. The story, of course, didn’t end there. We are still feeling the aftermath of the event, as many of the wars on terror are still going on in the Middle East.