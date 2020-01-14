It’s done. The question we should focus on is what happens now.
Maj. Gen. Qaesem Soleimani was a very bad person with the blood of literally hundreds of Americans on his hands. This is not something that should be up for debate. The United States launched a drone strike against him Jan. 8 that resulted in his death. This is also fact and there is nothing that can change it. The issue now is what will the fallout be to the United States — and by extension to U.S. allies — for his death from a U.S. drone strike?
I’ll admit it. Like most people I didn’t even know who Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, even was until I woke up Jan. 9. It was then I learned about the drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that killed him. Oh, since the rest of the media seems not to be giving it any coverage at all, we should also mention the eight other people who died in the attack that seem to just have been written off as collateral damage.
Pres. Donald Trump’s administration has argued the attack was done as a means to prevent “imminent attacks” on four U.S. embassies. One of the big push backs from this is that it has provided little evidence that such threats existed. Trump has pointed to Soleimani’s role in roadside bombings in Iraq of American troops as well as his role in the attack on a U.S. Embassy in Baghdad just days before Soleimani was killed. OK, yes, he was our enemy — most of the time (except when he aided the United States in its fight against ISIL in 2015).
Recently Trump tweeted that the future attack he spoke of “doesn’t really matter.” Actually, that is the only line I’ve seen quoted. The entire tweet (I copied and pasted it from Trump’s Twitter page) is “The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was “imminent” or not, & was my team in agreement. The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!”
A note to Trump’s staff members: If you want to help Trump, the best thing you can do is steal his Twitter phone. Remember, I said “if.”
You have free articles remaining.
To an extent he is right. I have the feeling that given Soleimani’s past, he wasn’t going to just retire and not be involved with any other acts of terror. Also, given the nature of intelligence collection in the area — which is arguably the most turbulent in the world — it might not be information that could be disclosed without compromising the identity of intelligence assets.
One thing I got a chuckle out of is that two anchors on Iran state TV have recently resigned, with one saying “forgive me for the 13 years of lies I’ve been telling you.”
Having looked up the amount the United States spends on defense yearly and comparing it to the amount Iran spends on defense, I am unconcerned Iran will want to declare war on the U.S. I also feel the U.S. has no desire to crush Iran like a bug (which is what would happen very quickly based on said data) and then have to occupy the country.
All of these are good things to know. The important thing to know now is if we have loved ones outside the country, are they suddenly in harm’s way because of this? Are other countries in danger of attack (the U.S. is not the only country that will have to live with the consequences of this)? Iran fired missiles at U.S. posts in Iraq (contrary to the way it’s being presented, from what I gather this is not an uncommon occurrence). In the days after the attack, Iran also shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board. Is this something we can expect more of?
I guess the point here is we should not be focusing on whether it’s legal for the U.S. to launch an attack of this kind, but rather to question what thought, if any, was given to what would happen in the future. As I said, this was a bad guy, but in looking at the big picture, I have to question if this was the right course of action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.