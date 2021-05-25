HOTLE: The Muscatine community returns to better

I love that name – “Return to Better.” I wish I had a dollar for every time I heard someone complain about the way things were over the years. Well, now we have had a shutdown and are in the process of restarting. What better time to improve on things we don’t like?

For those who don’t know, the Return to Better Muscatine initiative is a program the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMACCI) has entered into. Currently the program is doing a survey to determine what is needed in Muscatine in the world of entrepreneurship. Eventually assistance in the form of educational materials is going to be offered to budding entrepreneurs in the area. The Journal will be doing stories on the program as it progresses. People wanting more information should contact the Chamber.

I thought this was a wonderful idea when I first learned about it. Do a Google search sometime of the birthplace of such things as Microsoft, Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. You will see pictures of garages or college dorm rooms. Someone had an idea and used the 10% inspiration, 90% perspiration formula to make it happen. These businesses are now among the richest in the world.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}