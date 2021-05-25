HOTLE: The Muscatine community returns to better

I love that name – “Return to Better.” I wish I had a dollar for every time I heard someone complain about the way things were over the years. Well, now we have had a shutdown and are in the process of restarting. What better time to improve on things we don’t like?
For those who don’t know, the Return to Better Muscatine initiative is a program the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMACCI) has entered into. Currently the program is doing a survey to determine what is needed in Muscatine in the world of entrepreneurship. Eventually assistance in the form of educational materials is going to be offered to budding entrepreneurs in the area. The Journal will be doing stories on the program as it progresses. People wanting more information should contact the Chamber.
I thought this was a wonderful idea when I first learned about it. Do a Google search sometime of the birthplace of such things as Microsoft, Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. You will see pictures of garages or college dorm rooms. Someone had an idea and used the 10% inspiration, 90% perspiration formula to make it happen. These businesses are now among the richest in the world.
Of course many small, private businesses aren’t so opulent. Many are from hardworking people who wanted to do something such as earn more money than the job market can provide or to build something they can leave their kids. Recently I spoke with a woman who had started a private bakery out of her home with her young daughter. Businesses definitely come in all shapes and sizes.
Business isn’t the only change we can make as we reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the things I want to do is take more of an interest in the community. Another program we have just getting off the ground is the Grandview Revitalization Project. At this point I don’t know what direction this is going to take, and I suspect the actual members don’t quite know either. What we do know is that it will happen and it will make a difference to the southern entry to Muscatine.
And who can forget the Almost Friday Fests we have coming up? The first one is this Thursday on the Muscatine riverfront. Last year most of these summertime events were cancelled. This year we are up and running again. I love sitting under an open sky with the water right next to me listening to live music. This year five events are scheduled. This is going to be fun.
As we reopen after COVID, we have to take the time to remember that this is our chance to make something better for ourselves and the community. I can’t wait to see what Muscatine looks like in 2022.