HOTLE: The national epidemic no one talks about

Everyone copy this number and keep it somewhere it can be accessed — 1-800-273-8255. It is the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and, I hate to say it, you never know when you are going to need it to help a loved one. Not nearby enough? I understand. The Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region’s crisis line is 1-844-430-0375. Someone should be available all day, every day.
Our friends at the National Alliance on Mental Illness have posted that September is National Suicide Awareness Month. Suicide — people taking their own life — to me is the national epidemic no one seems to talk about. On an average, in 2018 there were 132 suicides per day, according to statistics from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In 2018 (the latest year there are statistics from) 48,322 Americans died from suicide and there were 1.4 million suicide attempts. It was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
Further statistics also say that 10 percent of young people have reported at least contemplating suicide within a year prior to the survey. Suicide is most common among middle-aged white men and men take their own lives at a rate 3.5 times higher than women, although women are more likely to have had suicidal thoughts. It is the most common of all gun-related deaths and guns made up over 50% of suicides according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The suicide numbers go way up in the LGBTQ community. In young people, gay, lesbian or bisexual youth are three times more likely to take their own lives and very serious attempts are four times more likely. This number more than doubles among gay, lesbian or bisexual youth who are from families who reject them.
When I was in Washington, Iowa covering the formation of a local NAMI chapter, I got a glimpse of the kind of stigma that surrounds mental illness. They group had set up a table at the local farmers market on a particularly windy day. As such, they were using stones to keep their papers from blowing away. People were coming up and commenting about how nice the rocks being used were. OK, they didn’t believe that. They wanted the information being offered, but were ashamed to be seen gathering information about mental illness. Statistically only about 50% of people who suffer from depression have been treated in any way.
Compare what reactions you have seen when someone says something along the lines of they have a heart condition and are being treated with medication to someone saying they suffer from depression and suicidal thoughts and are being treated with medication. The situation has gotten much better in the last few decades from when I was in high school and it was common for teachers in school to dismiss someone who had been diagnosed with a mental illness as simply being weak or just trying to get attention.
In government, mental health programs are constantly struggling to keep the lights on. My thought is our leaders feel this is not an issue that will win them votes, therefore they ignore the people who need help the most. Many times the police end up having to deal with people in crisis and, not being mental health professionals, don’t always have the skills needed. I have talked with many officers who openly say that someone they arrested previously doesn’t need to be in jail, and what they need is help.
I hate to say it, but until we can give up outdated beliefs and get to the point we can talk about a disease that impacts countless people in society, the situation is going to keep getting worse. Mental health facilities will continue to close due to lack of funding. The suicide rate will continue to rise. I hate to see what the suicide rate will look like this year, when people have been unable to work and locked in their homes with little outside contact as their debt is piling up.
Just a quick closing note — I want to dedicate this column to my friend Justin. It has been six years almost to the day that he took his own life. I’m sorry I couldn’t have helped more than I did, but I will do what I can to help keep this from happening again.
