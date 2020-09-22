HOTLE: The national epidemic no one talks about

The suicide numbers go way up in the LGBTQ community. In young people, gay, lesbian or bisexual youth are three times more likely to take their own lives and very serious attempts are four times more likely. This number more than doubles among gay, lesbian or bisexual youth who are from families who reject them.

When I was in Washington, Iowa covering the formation of a local NAMI chapter, I got a glimpse of the kind of stigma that surrounds mental illness. They group had set up a table at the local farmers market on a particularly windy day. As such, they were using stones to keep their papers from blowing away. People were coming up and commenting about how nice the rocks being used were. OK, they didn’t believe that. They wanted the information being offered, but were ashamed to be seen gathering information about mental illness. Statistically only about 50% of people who suffer from depression have been treated in any way.