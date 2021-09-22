HOTLE: The private wagon train to the stars

With government funded space exploration seemingly on its way out, it is possible the private sector is where we will have to turn for the future of space travel. To me the private sector seems better able to get things done – not having to rely on who wins an election or what other needs there are for funding. The also tend to be better at making progress, as in many cases new products are expected to go to market and make money for the enterprise (no pun intended). The privatization of space is something we need to keep an eye on. Who knows? In 20 years we may be able to catch a space flight to the moon for a weekend getaway.