HOTLE: The private wagon train to the stars

Ironically the wagon train to the stars, at least right now, is a privately funded endeavor.
For those who don’t know, when Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry pitched the groundbreaking sci-fi show to networks, he dubbed it “wagon train to the stars,’ indicating it was a western set in outer space. Roddenberry also specified that each show would operate on two levels. He mandated there would be a thrilling adventure story and a morality tale at the same time. Also somewhat ironically, Roddenberry seems to have been a bit of a Communist, or at the very least a progressive. In Roddenberry’s future money is not used, leaving people open to pursue more altruistic values.
A quick word here. When the original Star Trek came out during the 1960s, censorship of TV shows was at a high. Just about anything deemed controversial was prohibited from being shown on TV. I’ve seen reports of networks having censors on every show’s set measuring the women’s clothing to make sure it was at least a certain length.
In the original Star Trek series (there are now eight series, that I am aware of) morality tales such as anti-racism and anti-war stories were slipped past the censors in the guise of stories about aliens. The issue about not using money didn’t seem to come about until The Next Generation. In fact, in that series an alien race called Ferengi were introduced. The entire race seemed to be based on capitalism and the acquiring of wealth. They were shown as devious, evil trolls.
Flash forward 60 years and SpaceX, the first private manned space flight in history returned to earth Saturday after four civilian astronauts orbited the Earth for three days. The ship was also much better designed than billionaire Jeff Bezos’ spacecraft. Anyone who has seen the second Austin Powers movie knows what I am talking about.
Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX and Tesla, and the person who bankrolled the space mission, was actually named in an episode of Star Trek Discovery as a space pioneer. In fact, one of the main characters went to a high school named after him. Musk is a huge fan of sci-fi, although not necessarily Star Trek, and has said in interviews several times the United States need a real version of Starfleet Academy. Oh, quick note – the flight also raised in excess of $200 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
I once interviewed three NASA scientists who gave a speech at a high school, only to find out all were Star Trek fans. They told me they are constantly asked if we have warp capability to which there answer is “we don’t have warp drive – yet.” NASA’s budget, however, has been in a steady decline since the 1960s. In fact, it has done few things since the retirement of the Space Shuttle fleet in 2011. U.S. astronauts have been hitching rides to the International Space Station with Russia.
The privatization of space is nothing new. Many satellites currently orbiting Earth are privately owned, mostly by communications companies.
With government funded space exploration seemingly on its way out, it is possible the private sector is where we will have to turn for the future of space travel. To me the private sector seems better able to get things done – not having to rely on who wins an election or what other needs there are for funding. The also tend to be better at making progress, as in many cases new products are expected to go to market and make money for the enterprise (no pun intended). The privatization of space is something we need to keep an eye on. Who knows? In 20 years we may be able to catch a space flight to the moon for a weekend getaway.