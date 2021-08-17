HOTLE: The real conspiracy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just a few months ago, the hot button issue for education was the teaching of Critical Race Theory, with parents coming en mass to school boards to argue either for or against it. I never understood what the controversy was. I am not a fan of the theory at all, but if a social studies class were to teach this theory, it would have probably made up one class period and would have just served to teach students only that the theory exists. No problem there. I don’t believe this concept is hard – I have several issues with this theory, however I have no problem with people knowing the theory exists. Still, Gov. Reynolds decided it was a good idea to ban its teaching. Given that we are coming out of a pandemic, I would have thought she would have more important things to do.

In both of these cases, as well as many other issues in the country, we are seeing the real conspiracy. It is the movement which has divided the people of our country to the extent both sides are discussing secession. Google that if you don’t believe me. Right now people are “conservatives” or “liberals” (neither of which is a true example of the traditional meaning) and the idea of being Americans is forgotten. Now both sides are churning out an endless string of slights – both real and imagined – the other side has done and describing how the country will fall if the other side were given a foothold.