HOTLE: The real conspiracy

With school reopening in about a week or so, I feel it is my duty to make people aware of a vast conspiracy to compromise the safety of your children in the name of promoting an agenda designed to rob the American people of their rights.
This conspiracy is so vast that even many members of the news and social media as well as people in the highest offices of government are involved. It is a conspiracy believed by many in every community in the United States and threatens to ruin any semblance of American freedom or decency.
OK, that may be a little over the top, but I don’t think very much. With school reopening it is time for people to renew their objections to the manner in which school, and in fact their communities, have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, I have seen a number of videos on social media where parents have disrupted school board meetings to complain about mask mandates or lack thereof.
In Muscatine, students are encouraged to wear masks if they want. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law prohibiting mask mandates in schools. The district’s return to learn plan can be located on the district's web site. A quick word here: I saw Gov. Reynolds speak recently and she strongly encourages people to be vaccinated and to take whatever precautions they feel are necessary to stay healthy. She simply doesn’t believe it needs to be mandated. Yes, people can make their own decisions without a law telling them what to do.
Just a few months ago, the hot button issue for education was the teaching of Critical Race Theory, with parents coming en mass to school boards to argue either for or against it. I never understood what the controversy was. I am not a fan of the theory at all, but if a social studies class were to teach this theory, it would have probably made up one class period and would have just served to teach students only that the theory exists. No problem there. I don’t believe this concept is hard – I have several issues with this theory, however I have no problem with people knowing the theory exists. Still, Gov. Reynolds decided it was a good idea to ban its teaching. Given that we are coming out of a pandemic, I would have thought she would have more important things to do.
In both of these cases, as well as many other issues in the country, we are seeing the real conspiracy. It is the movement which has divided the people of our country to the extent both sides are discussing secession. Google that if you don’t believe me. Right now people are “conservatives” or “liberals” (neither of which is a true example of the traditional meaning) and the idea of being Americans is forgotten. Now both sides are churning out an endless string of slights – both real and imagined – the other side has done and describing how the country will fall if the other side were given a foothold.
I’m so sick of hearing all about how everyone who wears a mask is nothing but an easily led sheep willing to give away everyone’s rights; or how everyone who doesn’t wear a mask is a selfish horrible person who doesn’t care that they are going to kill anyone they come into contact with. For people who don’t realize, this is the real conspiracy, and someone is getting very wealthy and powerful by dividing the community.
By all means, people need to do what they feel is right. Do research on the effectiveness of masks. I would recommend www.cdc.gov. Make decisions based on what is right and not out of a place of fear or anger. Don’t just take the word of whatever talk show host or social media columnist is spouting in the latest hate-filled diatribe.
Above all else, don’t hate other people for their beliefs which may not be the same as yours. Recently a friend of mine who was wearing a mask as almost physically assaulted by someone who wasn’t. I really don’t know how else to say it. It is time we stop being conservatives or liberals and just start being decent people.