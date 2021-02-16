HOTLE: The United States gets an Iowa winter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At times like this we have to remember that we do not live in a vacuum. Like many others, I go out after a night of healthy snowing and expect the roads to already -- and apparently magically -- be cleared of snow and ice. Sure, every now and then I see a plow truck drive past. It is only when you are a reporter and do a ride-along with a plow driver for a story that you realize just how much work goes into keeping the streets open.

In Muscatine, it is very easy to forget that there are people from our engineering and maintenance departments that have been working 12 hour shifts, seven days a week for the last two weeks to make sure the roads are passable. It sounds like there are some people who we need to buy a cup of coffee or a meal if we see them taking a break at a local business. They are really going above and beyond.

We also don’t see them working hard to make sure they are able to make it around that car someone left parked on the street despite the common knowledge there was a storm on the way. We also need to pay attention to requests from the city. They are not doing it to condition people to be their slaves, they are doing it to help the people working hard to ensure safe streets.