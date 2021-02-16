 Skip to main content
HOTLE: The United States gets an Iowa winter
HOTLE: The United States gets an Iowa winter

A friend of mine recently moved to Alabama. Just yesterday I posted on his Facebook page “Warning to the people of Alabama – a winter emergency is entering your area and you should avoid travel at all costs and stay in your homes until this cold system moves past. Local government is not equipped to handle this and it may very well be the end for all of us. A warning to people from Iowa who are in Alabama – you might want to wear a coat when you go out for the next few days.”

This is of course meant to be very tongue in cheek. We have to remember that people in areas like Alabama are not equipped to deal with icy roads. The temperature is usually quite warm throughout the year and they have no need to keep things on hand such as plow trucks, yearly orders of salt for the roads, etc… that people in Iowa just take for granted. As a result when even what we in Iowa would consider a small winter event happens, they are left not knowing how to handle it. Even the temperature dropping below freezing is a big deal.

In other words, what other areas of the country call “an unrelenting winter pattern unleashing brutally unseasonable cold” Iowans call “February.” Having lived through many super cold winters, we have learned what we need to stay warm. It has been about two weeks since the temperature dropped below zero and stayed there. That was about the same time I got out my favorite winter parka (rated to about -40) and checked to make sure I have enough propane for my camp heater in case there is a blackout (if you go this route, make sure the heater is safe for indoor use).

At times like this we have to remember that we do not live in a vacuum. Like many others, I go out after a night of healthy snowing and expect the roads to already -- and apparently magically -- be cleared of snow and ice. Sure, every now and then I see a plow truck drive past. It is only when you are a reporter and do a ride-along with a plow driver for a story that you realize just how much work goes into keeping the streets open.

In Muscatine, it is very easy to forget that there are people from our engineering and maintenance departments that have been working 12 hour shifts, seven days a week for the last two weeks to make sure the roads are passable. It sounds like there are some people who we need to buy a cup of coffee or a meal if we see them taking a break at a local business. They are really going above and beyond.

We also don’t see them working hard to make sure they are able to make it around that car someone left parked on the street despite the common knowledge there was a storm on the way. We also need to pay attention to requests from the city. They are not doing it to condition people to be their slaves, they are doing it to help the people working hard to ensure safe streets.

As winter rolls along, I’m sure we are all waiting for it to warm up. So are the people in Alabama. I really need to find one of those people who goes out in weather like this wearing shorts so I can send a photo to my friend. Or better yet, whoever it was that made those bare footprints around the Musser Library with about a size 20 foot. I wonder what is up with that.

Dave Hotle

Dave Hotle,- Muscatine Journal Editor

