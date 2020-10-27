Hotle: Trick or treat extending to politics

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And it isn’t just Muscatine. A quick Google search shows hundreds of recent news reports regarding campaign signs becoming the target of vandals. Many stories come from the local affiliates of the two political parties, each of course claiming there are the helpless victim of the evil minions of their opponents. In Tennessee four people are facing felony charges after a spree of campaign sign vandalism. According to the news story I saw they are all in their mid-20s. I figured I would mention that since it seems as if an arrest for the vandalism of campaign signs is probably pretty rare.

It is a presidential election year, so of course the Trump and Biden signs seem to have been the primary targets of vandals in this area. As it seems this year’s election has seriously polarized much of the country there seems to have been an increase in the numbers of vandalism. The Washington Post reports incidents in battleground states of Michigan and Florida.

Is it obvious people have been cooped up inside for much of this year?