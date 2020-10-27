Hotle: Trick or treat extending to politics

Halloween season is on us again where young people everywhere use a threat of vandalism as compulsion for people to give them candy.
Trust, me, it isn’t called trick or treating for nothing. Every year the number of vandalisms spike on Oct. 31 as the holiday of dressing up in a costume and getting candy in many cases devolves into a night of thrown rotten eggs, trees full of toilet paper and smashed pumpkins in the street. I’m sure many people, myself included, have fond memories about the mischief caused on Halloween night as children. As adults, we kind of have to accept that these are children committing these acts and it’s a case of kids being kids.
That’s right. They are kids who don’t know any better. I wonder what excuse the people who have been vandalizing and stealing campaign signs have.
For the last few weeks, the Muscatine Police Department has gotten numerous reports of campaign signs in people’s yards being stolen or torn apart, to the extent it has issued a press release asking people to stop doing it. The Muscatine County Democrats and Muscatine County Republicans have teamed up to issue a release calling for an end to the vandalism. On social media, there are plenty of photos and stories from people who have woken up one morning to find the sign for their favorite candidate in pieces on their yards or sporting a few new obscene words on them.
Support Local Journalism
And it isn’t just Muscatine. A quick Google search shows hundreds of recent news reports regarding campaign signs becoming the target of vandals. Many stories come from the local affiliates of the two political parties, each of course claiming there are the helpless victim of the evil minions of their opponents. In Tennessee four people are facing felony charges after a spree of campaign sign vandalism. According to the news story I saw they are all in their mid-20s. I figured I would mention that since it seems as if an arrest for the vandalism of campaign signs is probably pretty rare.
It is a presidential election year, so of course the Trump and Biden signs seem to have been the primary targets of vandals in this area. As it seems this year’s election has seriously polarized much of the country there seems to have been an increase in the numbers of vandalism. The Washington Post reports incidents in battleground states of Michigan and Florida.
Is it obvious people have been cooped up inside for much of this year?
I never thought I would be advising grown adults this, but here goes. It is not OK to trespass onto someone’s property and damage their belongings. Yes, trespassing and property damage are crimes. What’s more, we all have a right to our own opinions and a right to express them. It’s called the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The police have said they will charge people who get caught vandalizing campaign signs. A word to the wise — this is Iowa and tons of people own trail cams.
Among the most frustrating things for me over the last several years is seeing the two sides of the political spectrum develop such ire for each other that it appears the two groups will never be able to come together for the common good of the country. This is the kind of thing that just keeps that going. Until at least civility returns, I am concerned about our chances of ever really accomplishing anything.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!