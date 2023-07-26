Small town wisdom would say that someone who spends much time trying to read something into a song, or a movie, or a beer commercial really has too much time on their hands.

Over the last week, country music singer Jason Aldean’s song “Try that in a Small Town” has driven controversy, with people on the left saying the song promotes white supremacy and violence. Having lived in Washington, Iowa (population 7,000 and semi-rural) I would say the whole thing is a Hollywood stereotype of what small town life is really like.

I admit I am no kind of country music fan (much like many of the people living in that small country town — the one radio station in town plays classic rock). I gave the song a listen. I’m sure this is the idea behind stirring up all the controversy on social media over the song and I probably bought into it. Well, “Islands in the Stream” by Kenny and Dolly it ain’t.

Among the main messages of the song is that people in a small town look out for their own, characterized by neighbors harvesting a field for a sick friend. This is very real. In fact, I have personally done this. Another example is that the first year I was in town, an ice storm blew through and the half of town with power invited the half without power over until the power was restored.

Of course by saying this it sounds like small towns have the market cornered on looking out for others. Anyone who has been following the collapse of The Davenport, a six-story building in, surprisingly, Davenport, will know the turnout to help the people displaced and the families of those killed.

I have to admit the whole time I lived in Washington, it was a pet peeve of mine when people would stereotype small town life — especially the “folk don’t take kindly to your kind in these parts” mentality. This purely and simply did not exist, in Washington anyway. I’ve known several Black people who have moved to town and said they were greeted more warmly than anywhere else they had lived. The mayor of the town is an out gay man who won an election against a strong conservative church-goer. When the Latino community comes out to hold a festival as part of one of the annual celebrations, it is always amazingly well attended. Any mention of white supremacy in Washington would get met with a gruff “we don’t go in for that kind of foolishness.”

Critics of the song have said that it promotes vigilante justice. In my experience there is much less of a threat of violence in a small town than in a city. In Washington, it was not uncommon for me to go for a hike a midnight, and I never had any problems being out after dark. There is crime, much like anywhere else, but random violence just isn’t there. The worst that usually happens is two people have a bit too much to drink and start throwing hands.

There also seems to be a strong sense from the song that there are no political demonstrations in a small town. Again, this is completely false. In fact, one time a friend of mine helped drag protesters out of the street on the town square. Yes, they were laying down in the street. No, I don’t know why they would do that. No, we weren’t saying they couldn’t have their say. We were saying they shouldn’t kill themselves in the process.

Probably the biggest issue that someone who lived in a small town can comment on — in a small town when people disagree, they can still sit down and have a rational conversation about the issue. In fact, it is very common in a small town to see two people with decidedly different opinions being the best of friends and regularly getting together to discuss the issues of the day.

Recently a group of left-wing activists (yes, they do exist in a small town) invited a professor from the University of Iowa to town to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement. Two members of the city council objected to this and tried to block her speech. They were immediately stopped, as people in Washington may not agree with something, but they will never keep someone from speaking their piece. I’m told the speech, held on the bandshell in the square, was very well attended.

As for Jason Aldean — he comes from Macon, Ga., one of the largest cities in the state. By the way. Jason, dude, your outfit is very unfortunate. During 12 years of living in a small rural town, I only saw one person wearing a 10-gallon hat and he was a conservative preacher. Even people at the fair or in the rodeo don’t actually dress like that. I’m sorry Jason, I realize you are a performer doing your best to entertain people, but you obviously don’t know what it is actually like to live in a small town.

