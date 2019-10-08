If you really want to get to know an area, try coming into it fresh.
Over the last few weeks, I have been learning my way around Muscatine and finding out more about the area. For me it is very important to know the people to contact when I need information.
Equally important, however, is knowing where to go to get a good meal on the fly, or where the cheapest place to buy gas is. Muscatine has plenty of both.
Also, someone into such things as history and architecture can have a field day in Muscatine. I don’t think a day has gone by so far that I haven’t stopped to marvel at a building facade or just some feature. Yes, I know about the Pearl Museum but haven’t had a chance to go yet. It is on my list of things I need to get done.
Oh, you want to know a bit about me for context. OK. I am coming here from Washington, Iowa, which is about 45 minutes from here, where I worked as a reporter and editor at the local paper there. I was there about 13 years, as when I find a place I like, I tend to stay there.
You have free articles remaining.
During my time there I developed an interest in the history of the area — Washington has a house that was part of the Underground Railroad — as well as modern happenings. I am not officially in the documentary “Saving Brinton” as I ended up on the cutting room floor, but Mike Zahs is a friend and there are several scenes in which I am standing just out of frame. I think my right arm is in one of the shots.
Having gotten that out of the way, I have been amazed by Muscatine. There are so many really great things here. I’m sure someone who has lived here for a long time might not notice it as much, but for someone new, all the things to do and see are amazing.
In the six weeks I have been in Muscatine I have met three people running for president, seen a man riding cross country on a huge bike with a dog, found out about a school named after a historic young lady, and seen some really good people working to make the area a better place. I’ve spoken with bank presidents and people scrimping and saving to provide services for the less fortunate in the community.
In the coming months I am looking forward to seeing just how much Muscatine has to offer, and I hope to take all of you along with me. Someone once said that you don’t have to go far to find adventure as long as you look at the world through the right set of eyes. Let’s turn those eyes to Muscatine and see how much adventure is lying right under our noses. Don’t forget to check out the stories at muscatinejournal.com. I’m hoping to throw a few surprises your way in the coming months.
A quick word here — I try to write columns that examine current events in a manner to get readers thinking about the issue and coming up with their own ideas. If there is something you don’t agree with or just want to express an opinion, go ahead and send a letter to the editor of up to 250 words to the Muscatine Journal at 301 E. Third St., Muscatine Iowa 52761, or email muscatine.journal@lee.net. If you know about something going on the community that is worthy of the Journal writing a story about or just taking a photo (and really, a lot of things fall into this category) give us an email or a call at 563-262-0545. You keep reading them, and we will keep writing them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.